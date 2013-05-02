Rising Star dancers compete at Hall of Fame

The competitive teams from Rising Star Dance recently competed at the Hall of Fame Dance Competition on April 19-21.
All four teams placed in the top five overall for their respective age groups, and a duet also brought home a regional championship.
Small Group took first place overall and captured the regional championship for small groups ages 9-11. The dancers received a score of 281 of 300, earning them a platinum distinction from the judges.
Duet, which featured Brianna Wallert and Reagan Mathistad, took first place overall and captured the regional championship for duets ages 9-11.
The younger Small Group finished fourth in the regional championsip for small groups ages eight and under.