Rising Star dancers compete at Hall of Fame

The Regional Championship small group team includes, front row: Jenna Fawcett and Gabby Erenstein; middle row: Libby Kuntz, Trista Petiz, and Lexi Hawkinson; back row: Delanie Lundgren, Samantha Cotner, Alexa Eggers, and Rachel Hissam.

The competitive teams from Rising Star Dance recently competed at the Hall of Fame Dance Competition on April 19-21.

All four teams placed in the top five overall for their respective age groups, and a duet also brought home a regional championship.

The Small Group finished fourth at the regional championship for groups ages eight and under and includes, from left: Elyse Althaus, Cami Bertossi, Heather Grengs, Sydney Dondelinger, and Johanna Makela.

Small Group took first place overall and captured the regional championship for small groups ages 9-11. The dancers received a score of 281 of 300, earning them a platinum distinction from the judges.

Duet, which featured Brianna Wallert and Reagan Mathistad, took first place overall and captured the regional championship for duets ages 9-11.

