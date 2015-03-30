State of the City address highlights growth, vitality in Watertown

Mayor Steve Washburn delivered his first State of the City address last week at B’s on the River, emphasizing the strides Watertown has made since its humble beginnings and the tools needed to push forward. Mayor Washburn

Washburn called Watertown one of the most affordable communities in the Twin Cities area, which he also noted was consistently considered one of the best places in the country to live based on affordability, level of education and quality of life.

“We live in one of the best places in America to raise a family,” Washburn said.

Washburn emphasized that the city, now a community in the thousands, started with a population of 316 at the first census, with the most growth happening in the last two decades, and that the future for the economically prosperous region was bright.

While Washburn said it was easy to get in the trap of only seeing flaws, like the financial crises, housing bubbles or bridge construction, he also pointed out that there things to work on to keep Watertown thriving.

One of those things, however, is the Thrive 2040 plan made by the Metropolitan Council, which according to Washburn “threatens” future development in Watertown.

“It tilts money towards the urban core … favoring high density housing along rails,” Washburn said.

The Met Council predicted through the plan that Watertown was only going to grow marginally in the next 25 years. Almost as a self-fulfilling prophecy, developers and legislators are using Thrive 2040 to decide future infrastructure projects and businesses use it to pick locations for work, meaning the communities that the Met Council deemed less worthy of growth might experience just that. Washburn urged that things like underfunded roads challenges the vitality of the community.

“We must challenge the 2040 view of our region,” Washburn said. “We need to keep sending legislators like Ortman and Nash to St. Paul. Not everyone wants to live like a sardine or ride a slow train to Minneapolis.”

Washburn said that long commutes due to trains or underdeveloped roads or highways that are out of they way take away time from families, as well as affecting goods send to area businesses like restaurants, grocery and liquor stores.

Another portion of the speech challenged the idea that Watertown isn’t business friendly, citing the fiber optics, infrastructure and amount of land as worthy of future business growth.

“Never in my life has Watertown been in such a position of power,” Washburn said.

City Administrator Shane Fineran also spoke, focusing on the positive activity already in the first few months of 2015.

Three new home starts have happened in January and February compared to 18 for the entirety of 2014.

Market values are also up 13 percent, which Fineran believes shows that Watertown is competitive.

“I believe we have a lot more amenities to offer compared to other neighboring cities our size,” Fineran said.

While he noted that parking in the Lewis Avenue corridor is an ongoing issue that the city needs to work on based on limited space, Fineran proudly announced that there has been a lot of interest in new businesses and other businesses relocating to Watertown in the last few months, adding fuel to the idea that Watertown can buck the assumption that economic growth will be slow.

And while some costs have increased due to improvements to water, sewer and streets, Fineran said that not only have other competitive cities in the area done the exact same thing, but in the long run adds to Watertown’s vitality.