NYA Council receives funds for playground from NYA Lions

The NYA Lions made a $40,000 donation to the city for a playground at Friendship Park as part of an ongoing effort to improve city parks. (Submitted illustration)

by ADAM GRUENEWALD

NYA Times

NYA City Council received some welcome news at their last meeting on April 27 as they officially received a donation from the NYA Lions for a playground.

The playground, similar to the one donated by the club last summer for the NYA Sports Complex, will replace older pieces of playground equipment at Friendship Park.

The project will be completed this summer and will be funded with a donation of $40,000 from the NYA Lions Club.

The equipment was purchased through Minnesota Wisconsin Playground and features the purple and gold colors of the Lions. The existing swing will be removed and relocated.

Mayor Tina Diedrick thanked the Lions Club for the donation, saying the playground at the sports complex gets a lot of use.

“I see them playing at the sports complex,” she said. “Kids will bike down there and play. This will be a fabulous addition to Friendship Park.”

In other news, council members approved a $54,196 crack sealing project from Bargen Inc. for several streets in town as well as parking lots, Friendship Park trails and Industrial Boulevard.

Jerry Van Dyke shared that an agricultural oil seal will be applied to Industrial Boulevard, which extends the life of the street, requires less stripe repainting, costs less and is also green friendly.

The almost unbelievable benefits have been proven in the industry, said Van Dyke, who added that the process is starting to get more use overall including locally in Hutchinson.

Public Works Director Brent Aretz said the process is needed in NYA, especially roads along Highway 212.

“Rocks are starting to show,” he said, emphasizing heavy truck traffic is causing the most wear. “Industrial is the one to do it on because it has the most truck traffic. We can get the most bang for our buck.”

Aretz said if successful, the agricultural replay process will be used on other streets in town.

“We want to get the process going with replay and continue that where streets start to wear and make them last longer,” he said. “We want to stay on top of them and don’t let them go bad.”

Council members also OK’d changes to the administrative permit policy.

Planning consultant Cynthia Smith Stack said the changes simply clarifies the process already in place for administrative permits.

“The process will be consistent and in writing,” she said. “I think it represents what staff has been doing along and it will build a record and decisions will be able to be followed.”

City Administrator Steve Helget added it adds an addition form of record for keeping track of permits, including zoning and building permits.

“It is things we do already,” he said. “We can kind of keep an ongoing record of what occurs and we’ll have it on file… it’s good for us to have application and make sure we’re checking those things as well and have a record of it.”

Council members also approved the removal of Wilkommen Park restrooms, which has since taken place.

Aretz encouraged the council to move quickly on the removal of the bathrooms, which are not handicap accessible, flood during heavy rain, has outside deterioration and has bad roofs as well.

“It is time to do something with it,” he said. “I want to do this earliest as I can this year to get it ready for future use.”

Council members agreed with Aretz as the cost to repair the restrooms is estimated at $90,000 and portable facilities can be rented for far less money.

“It’s part of the landscape, but things change,” said council member Jim Keller. “I think it’s time to let it go.”

Council members also approved the purchase of transferable basketball poles and rims for South Park, accepted the resignation of Chad Schrupp of Public Works, established a Safety Committee, approved an ordinance to allow for an expansion of Stuff It Mini-Storage and accepted updates to the Swimming Pool staff manual.

The NYA City Council will next meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

Contact Adam Gruenewald at [email protected]