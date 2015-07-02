Zion Lutheran makes changes for 2015-16

Zion Lutheran School Principal Tom Marsisak will remain a teacher at the school amidst several changes. (NYA Times staff photo by Adam Gruenewald)

by ADAM GRUENEWALD

NYA Times

Zion Lutheran School will experience some changes for the 2015-16 school year, including a new teacher and a change in principal.

At the forefront of those changes is longtime teacher and principal Tom Marcsisak, who will remain on staff as the fifth- and sixth-grade teacher while stepping down as principal to allow for Chris Dehning to take the post. New teacher Jenna Rodman will also join the staff.

Marcsisak, 55, said he was eager to let Dehning take over the position.

“I’m very fine with letting the young guy advance himself,” said Marcsisak. “I said whenever you think you’re ready you tell me and the job is yours.”

A mainstay at the school for more than 30 years, Marcsisak is eager to oversee the direction of the school.

Marcsisak, principal for three years since taking over for David Gosa, certainly has made an impact on Zion since first getting assigned a teaching position in 1981 a few months after graduating from Concordia St. Paul.

Initially an undecided student, Marcsisak developed an interest in teaching at the suggestion of a mentor during his freshman year who was looking for summer camp counselors.

“It was the camp I went to as a kid and I thought it could be fun,” he said. “I realized working with kids and talking to them about God and Jesus was really a lot of fun.”

Seizing full advantage of the opportunity, the Iowa-native initially taught third- through fifth-grade for 19 years, before another teacher was hired and he became the fifth- and sixth-grade teacher.

“You’re not going to get a better situation than Zion Lutheran Church,” he said. “I’ve never had any desire to leave.”

As principal and teacher, Marcsisak said he has tried to cultivated a fun school environment in the close-knit atmosphere.

“If you can make school fun, that’s the goal” he said. “Generally I don’t think people mind or the kids mind coming to school here.”

He has also helped Zion adapt over the years as a small Lutheran school, given challenges of transportation and tuition.

“It’s harder for parochial private schools to make a go of it,” said Marcsisak, pointing out the recent closure of St. Bernard’s School in Cologne and the new growth of Cologne Academy.

Enrollment is expected to remain steady in the next few years, Marcsisak said.

“We’re holding our own,” he said.

Most of those concerns will now fall on Dehning, but Marcsisak will be there to help him adjust to the position.

“I think it’s going to be fine,” he said. “I’ll be able to help him if he has questions but I don’t think he’ll have questions. He’s probably more trained to do the job than I was.”

The “grandfather” of the Zion family, Marcsisak is eager to his fellow teachers as they will also offer pre-school and after-school programs next year, with additional pre-school options.

“We’ve got a very nice mix,” said Marcsisak. “We’ve got a good, diverse mix of talents. We’ve got people with music talents, with artistic talents and with athletic talents.”

He will also be there for the Zion community as he always has been.

“That’s the thing you see the things you have to do and you do the things you have to do when you have to do them,” he said.

Retirement is far from his mind as well.

“I’m not ready to quit,” he said. “I still enjoy getting up every day.”

Marcsisak and his wife, Julianne, have three daughters Tara Bones, Tiffany Olson and Tonya Spector and four grandchildren.

Zion Lutheran School is located at 14735 County Road 153 in Cologne. For more information, call 952 466-3379 or visit http://zioncologne.wix.com/zion-lutheran-church-school.

Read more about new teacher Jenna Rodman and principal Chris Dehning in a future NYA Times.

Contact Adam Gruenewald at [email protected]