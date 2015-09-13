LTE: Supreme Court overstepped bounds on same-sex marriage

To the Editor,

In a landmark 5-4 ruling June 26, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry in any state in America, even in states where same-sex marriage currently was not recognized.

Five justices redefined what God in His word has defined in regard to marriage as the union of one man and one woman. Based on their own morality, five unelected judges disregarded what 30-some states define as marriage.

Justice Scalia said that what this amounts to is a silent sudden overthrow of government. I think we should be concerned about the outcome of this case because what it represents is an attempt to overthrow our representative republic.

When you have nine unelected folks willing to take on the power to determine what is best for the nation, you remove self-government from our citizenry. That’s not America! Marriage is not defined in the Constitution. Each state has their laws made by their elected legislators.

This past week in the news, we heard about Kim Davis, an elected official, the clerk in the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Kentucky, who refuses to issue marriage licenses to homosexual couples. She is being persecuted because of her Christian faith.

The Declaration of Independence speaks to the “unalienable rights of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The Founding Fathers believed that those rights came from God. The government cannot give them to you. They cannot take them away.

What has become of our core American beliefs? As we celebrate Patriot Day 9/11, let us remember to pray for our nation. Pray every day that God in Christ Jesus will protect our freedoms and make us bold to stand up for our Christian faith. Pray for our leaders, that their decisions would be God-pleasing and for the benefit of all.

Helen Bunge,

Mayer