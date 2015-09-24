Planned Parenthood fallout continues

By Jason Schmucker

Waconia Patriot

Planned Parenthood has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks following the release of a series of videos by the Center for Medical Progress that purport to show Planned Parenthood officials and biomedical research company officials discussing the sale of fetal body parts.

The Center for Medical Progress is a nonprofit organization that describes itself as a medical ethics watchdog, but critics have described the group as stringent anti-abortion activists.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill called the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2015. The bill was authored by Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) and cosponsored by 179 other House members, including Minnesota Republican Reps. Tom Emmer and Eric Paulsen. Only one Democrat, Rep. Daniel Lipinski of Illinois, cosponsored the bill. The bill passed the House vote 241-187.

“Through their recent and reprehensible actions, Planned Parenthood has lost the trust of the American people,” Emmer said in a YouTube video released on Sept. 18. “I am, and always have been, pro-life and I am opposed to the federal funding of abortion.”

That move to defund Planned Parenthood has met opposition from Senate Republicans, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledging that the party doesn’t have the votes in the Senate to defund the

organization.

Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, both Democrats, have stated their opposition to defunding Planned Parenthood.

“One in five women in the country visit Planned Parenthood for everything from cancer screenings to primary care to contraception,” said a spokesperson for Klobuchar’s office. “That’s why the senator opposes defunding.”

“I have been, and continue to be, a longtime supporter of Planned Parenthood. In addition to family planning services, they provide vital health care – like cancer screenings, HIV testing and pregnancy testing – for millions of women throughout Minnesota and the entire country,” Franken said. “Women seeking health care services deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and I do not believe that Republicans should threaten a government shutdown over funding for the organization.”

While the debate over the practices and future of Planned Parenthood play out on the national stage, a similar conversation is taking place in Minnesota. There are 18 Planned Parenthood clinics in the state.

One of the videos released by the Center for Medical Progress purports to show a vendor from Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. stating that some of the fetal tissue used by the research firm was procured from clinics in Minnesota, something that officials from Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota deny.

“These videos make completely false claims about Planned Parenthood’s practices,” Sarah Stoesz, regional president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said during a Sept. 3 press conference in Richfield.

Planned Parenthood has maintained that a forensic investigation shows that the videos were heavily edited and manipulated. According to a summary of the review provided by Planned Parenthood, conversations were made to appear seamless when in fact, the content was spliced, critical context was left out and quotes attributed to Planned Parenthood staff members were misattributed.

State Rep. Jim Nash, a Carver County Republican, disagrees with Planned Parenthood’s claims of heavy editing.

“If you watch the one where the state of Minnesota is mentioned as a place where they are gathering, collecting parts for sale, how do you edit the word ‘Minnesota’ into someone’s mouth when she is being interviewed undercover? You can’t do that,” Nash said. “That’s an awfully bold statement for (Stoesz) to make. You can’t make up or splice in ‘Minnesota’ in that.”

Republican State Sen. Dave Osmek, who represents areas including St. Bonifacius and Minnestrista, echoed Nash’s sentiments.

“I agree with Rep. Nash and a number of my colleagues here at the Capitol. In the videotapes and what’s been released to the public, unedited, is not just troubling but is something that Minnesotans, I don’t believe, think is right,” Osmek said. “Planned Parenthood of Minnesota has their own self-interests at heart, and not the interests of Minnesotans in general. Obviously, they want to make sure their revenue streams stay there so that they have jobs. The whole unedited versions have been reviewed, and to say the editing is taking things out of context is – to put it mildly – untrue.”

Nash, along with other legislators, has called upon DFL Gov. Mark Dayton to investigate the practices of Planned Parenthood in the state. Dayton has said that he has no plans to initiate an investigation into the organization.

“I think the taxpayers have a right to demand that this investigation happens. The governor has been awfully quick to deny all these things, and think that both he and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith – who is a former VP of Planned Parenthood – owe it to the taxpayer to answer their questions,” Nash said. “If the governor is confident in his position, he should be willing and should welcome the opportunity to investigate Planned Parenthood Minnesota.”

Rep. Cindy Pugh, a Chanhassen Republican, could not be reached for comment, but did publish a post Sept. 3 on her website stating her support for an investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices in Minnesota.

Many local legislators said that they would be supportive of any legislation aimed at defunding Planned Parenthood in Minnesota. According to Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota’s financial statement in 2013, the organization receives nearly $2.7 million in federal funding through Title X grants and another $2.3 million in funding through state and county grants and contracts.

“I am very keenly interested in looking at a bill to defund Planned Parenthood from the state of Minnesota because I don’t believe taxpayer dollars should go to fund abortions,” Nash said. “If you ask people here in Carver County, they would be pretty much on the same page.”

Osmek said he had no plans to introduce legislation himself, but may consider co-sponsoring any legislation that comes forward.

“Part of my reasoning there is because I don’t really sit on the (Health and Human Services) committee, which this would normally go to,” Osmek said. “However, I would be supportive of a bill. I would certainly want to read the bill before I signed on to it, but I would be very likely to be a co-sponsor of a bill that might come up.”

Legislators are quick to note that they are not taking aim at women’s health services, but at the practices of Planned Parenthood.

“There are a lot of clinics that can provide birth control, there are a lot of clinics that can provide women’s health care,” Nash said. “The bulk of what they’re doing can be achieved from many other places. I just think there are many other outlets, particularly given the advent of Obamacare or MNsure, all these things are covered under that as well.”

Republican state Rep. Jerry Hertaus, who represents areas including St. Bonifacius and Minnetrista, agreed with Nash’s stance on the availability of health care options for women in Minnesota.

“The bottom line is that there are plenty of nonprofit entities that provide women’s health services that aren’t engaged in this activity and it really wouldn’t bother me if Planned Parenthood didn’t survive because of this egregious behavior,” Hertaus said. “We don’t have to hold Planned Parenthood as the pinnacle of women’s health services because there are other health services that do a great job of providing services for women’s health issues.”

Osmek said he would like to see the funding Planned Parenthood receives go to other health care providers in

Minnesota.

“In Minnesota, we would not only like to defund them, but take that revenue that Planned

Parenthood is currently getting and send it to other organizations that can help women with health issues,” Osmek said. “This isn’t a matter of defunding women’s health issues, this is a matter of defunding an organization that – to put it bluntly – are butchers.”

That type of funding shift would be similar in aim to the legislation recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Congress voted to defund Planned Parenthood and to transfer the funds from Congress to more than 13,000 clinics nationwide, which provide health services for women, without conducting abortions – actually expanding women’s access to health care,” Emmer said. “As a nation, we can focus on and invest in women’s health while maintaining the standard and principle that every life is precious and must be protected.”

Any move to defund Planned Parenthood is likely to meet with opposition, both from the governor’s office and some DFL lawmakers.

“Access to women’s health care is an economic security issue for all women across this state,” House Minority Leader Paul Thissen (DFL – Minneapolis) said at the Richfield press conference earlier this month. “Instead of uncalled-for attacks and misinformation, we should be working together to make sure we’re doing things that are actually helping women.”

The Minnesota Legislature will reconvene on March 8.

Andrew Wig contributed to this report.