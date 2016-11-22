CCN Community Calendar

Carver County Communicators

Monday, Nov. 21 – Carver County Communicators will hold a meeting on Nov. 21 at the Chaska Middle School East. Meetings start at 7 p.m. in room E30. Visitors are always welcome!

Thanksgiving Service

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Come stand together in unity and worship together in gratitude with our Christian neighbors from the Catholic, Moravian, Baptist, Missouri-Synod, and non-denominational churches here in the Waconia area. If you haven’t attended our ecumenical Thanksgiving service here in Waconia, consider making it a tradition for your family to thank God for His goodness this year as you head into this holiday of food, family, and abundance. This is a rare opportunity to show solidarity with our Christian neighbors, as we celebrate our oneness through Jesus Christ. The services will be Tuesday night, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia, 800 Waconia Parkway North. Pastor Christine Ruth will be preaching: “Why Do We Worship?: How Gratitude Could Change Your Life”

Lorie Line performs at W-M Performing Arts Center

SUNDAY, NOV. 27 – Lorie Line returns to the Watertown Mayer Performing Arts Center Stage On Sunday, November 27th at 3:00 pm for her Merry Little Christmas Tour. This year’s show will be one of the most intimate in her 27 years of touring. She’ll be bringing a small but very talented group of musicians and a featured vocalist to make the evening special and memorable. Bring the kids (ages 4 and up) as Santa always seems to find his way to the stage to see her. Last year Lorie Line was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. She joins the ranks with Bob Dylan, Prince and Judy Garland. Lorie has recorded 49 CDs and has published 46 books of music. Lorie has sold 6 million albums and may very well be the most published composer/arranger in our lifetime. Tickets are available for a price, with discounts for groups of 10 or more. They can be purchased by calling the box office at 800-801-5463.

A Watertown Christmas

SATURDAY, DEC. 3 – The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will hold A Watertown Christmas all day on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event consists of Shop Local Saturday, hayrides, and caroling, as well as the Santa Day & Kids Holiday Shop. The event will culminate with a special feature, when Santa Clause arrives by fire truck at the Tree Lighting at City Center Park.

SANTA DAY & KIDS

HOLIDAY SHOP

SATURDAY, DEC. 3 – Come to the Watertown Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a Christmas event for the kids. Sponsored by the Watertown Willing Workers 4-H Club, the Kids Holiday Shop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., letting kids shop with the help of a 4-H member and leave with wrapped gifts for their families. Sponsored by the Watertown Lions and Leos, Santa Day will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., also on Saturday, offering holiday treats, pictures with Santa, letters to Santa, games and prizes, take-home edible crafts, face painting, and holiday music by local piano students.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

SATURDAY, DEC. 3 – Peace Lutheran Church in Watertown is hosting a Christmas Bazaar! The event will be held from 8:00 – 11:30 am on Saturday, Dec. 3. Come and do your holiday shopping with 18 artisans and vendors, and your holiday baking with our cookie walk and bake sale at 600 Kristi Lane, Watertown.

Immaculate

Conception Church Annual Potluck

SUNDAY, DEC. 4 – Immaculate Conception Church in Watertown is having their annual potluck on Sunday Dec. 4, 2016 at 11:30 am. This event will be held in the church basement at 109 Angel Ave SW in Watertown, MN. Please bring a dish to share and join us for good fellowship, fun and food. All are welcome.

St. Boniface

Catholic Church

Parish Mission

SUNDAY, DEC. 4 – TUESDAY, DEC. 6 – Nationally renowned Catholic Lay Evangelist Michael Cumbie will be speaking at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St.

Bonifacius at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 5 and at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, followed by reconciliation. His engaging talks explain how the early church really worshiped and will help strengthen understanding of the Catholic Faith. Michael will inspire you with his knowledge, wit and incredible sense of humor. All faiths are welcome. A free will offering will be taken. For more

information, visit www.stboniface-stmary.org.

Senior Holiday Dinner

TUESDAY, DEC. 6 – The Watertown Commission on Aging will be hosting its annual free holiday dinner for area senior citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Watertown Community Center at 309 Lewis Ave. S. Social time will begin at 4 p.m. with dinner at 4:30 p.m. The Watertown-Mayer School music department will provide musical entertainment. People should register before November 23 by calling Community Education at 952-955-0280. Registering helps determine how many will be attending and how much food to provide.

RIVER CITY THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘A Christmas Carol’

THURSDAY, DEC. 8 AND FRIDAY, DEC. 9 – River City Theatre Company announces their Production of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens to be performed on Dec. 8th and 9th at 7:00 pm at the Watertown-Mayer Primary School Auditorium in Watertown and on Dec. 10th at 2:00 pm at the same location. There is a cost for tickets for adults, students and seniors. All performances are free for military with military ID. On Dec. 11th there will be a special Performance at ” B’s on the River ” in Watertown at 4:15. Light appetizers will be served with cash bar available for a ticket price.

ENJOY ‘The

Nutcracker’ at W-M Performing Arts Center

SUNDAY, DEC. 11 – Come enjoy the holiday classic ballet, “The Nutcracker”, as presented by River Valley Dance Academy, on Sunday, December 11th, at the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center. The 100 member cast is comprised of a professional dancer from Saint Paul Ballet, playing the male lead role of the Nutcracker Prince, along with student, and adult dancers from Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia, Victoria, Eden Prairie, and surrounding communities. Senior Ballet Company members will be dancing the roles of Clara (Victoria Fraser), the Sugar Plum Fairy (Abby Bjorlin), and the Rat Queen (Delaney Devins), as well as each of the divertissements. Local actors Charlie Title and Cindy Larson will be playing the entertaining characters Drosselmeyer and

Madame Ginger. Tickets can be ordered in advance by calling 952-368-2300, or can be purchased at the door. Show times are 3:00 and 6:00p.m. on December 11th. Santa will be visiting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in between shows, and photos will be available for purchase through Twin Cities Aesthetic. Donations will once again be accepted for Gillette Children’s Hospital, and can be left in the large gift box by Santa. Tickets are currently on sale.

American red cross holds BLOODMOBILE

MONDAY, DEC. 12 – The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Watertown Community Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2016. The need for blood doesn’t pause for the holidays. To make an appointment or for information call Diane at 952-955-2847 or Joan at 952-955-2686.

Chaska Support Group for Families

ONGOING – NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families who have a relative with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. A family support group meets in Chaska on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Chaska Moravian Church, 115 4th Street. For information, call Jan at 612-554-0825 or Sara at 612-770-7466.

TOPS meetings

MONDAYS, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) of Watertown meets at the Watertown Community Center. Info: Julie at (952) 300-1726 or Teresa at (952) 955-1863.

Friends for life foodshelf

MONDAYS, TUESDAYS, FRIDAYS – Need help with groceries? Call the Friends for Life Foodshelf at 952-955-1980. The food shelf is open every Monday from 6-8 p.m. as well as every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors must show proof of residence in the Watertown-Mayer area. The food shelf is located at Watertown City Hall, located at 309 Lewis Avenue. To access the food shelf, enter the parking lot and then go to the double white doors by the retaining wall. Donations are welcome. Checks can be mailed to FFL, P.O. Box 824, Watertown, MN 55388. For large grocery donations, call the number listed above.

Watertown Senior Club

TUESDAYS – The Watertown Senior Club meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Watertown City Hall. All 55+ welcome. For more information, call (952) 955-2697.

NAMI

ONGOING – NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) of Carver County board meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., a non-affiliate depression support group will meet. The meetings are held at Moravian Church, 209 E. 2nd Street in Waconia.