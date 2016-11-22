Ditches, soils roll into county work

Landowners asked to help pay for buffer strips, grant land access

By Melissa Priebe

The routine work of assessing the county’s ditches and evaluating the soils before road construction were both on the agenda at the Carver County Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“Annually we request an assessment of our ditches in the county,” said David Frischman, Carver County Finance Director. The assessment shows the costs reflected in work that has been completed and the potential projects for the coming year.

Eight ditches were listed on the one-year assessment where the projects were payable in 2017, and three of the same ditches were listed for projects that were payable in 2016.

Ditch Inspector Mike Wanous said the county is working to bring ditches into compliance, especially in reference to existing Minnesota state laws.

“This is just a process to assess the cost,” he said. “We have had a deficit in some of our individual ditches and we’re getting caught up.”

Commissioner Gayle Degler asked if ditch owners have the right to contest any of the ditch assessments that are being given to them. While there’s no standard process in place to contest the ditch work, Wanous said the changes to county ditches are often brought about when a landowner requests a redetermination of their ditch.

“Ditch systems were put in many, many years – 50, 60, maybe more years – ago in some cases,” said Commissioner James Ische. “The initial ditch and some tiling occurred, and then we went for a long, long time, many decades. Many, many thousands – hundreds of thousands of feet – of tile were added to these ditch systems, which of course helped bring them to capacity in some situations.”

Ische said many agricultural counties have already reworked all of their ditches, especially to the west.

“It’s a way of bringing it back to equal costs for drainage,” said Ische. He said while some landowners have been paying into the ditch system for years, other landowners might be getting the related drainage services at very low costs or at no cost. The redeterminations help to spread the burden equally across affected landowners.

“All public ditches will have to have the 1-rod buffer strip,” said Wanous. “That doesn’t go into effect technically until Nov. 1, 2016 for public ditches.”

The largest project named in the county records was regarding the redetermination and damages for County Ditch 4A, which was valued at $20,000 payable in 2016 and $150,000 payable in 2017. The reason for the cost was directly related to implementing a 1-rod buffer strip.

“I believe it was 1977, the ditch law was changed,” said Wanous. “Anytime viewers are appointed to a ditch system, the law states now that they have to acquire that 1-rod buffer strip. So, that 16-and-a-half feet on either side of the ditch has to be acquired anytime viewers are appointed to a ditch system. That’s what the large expense is for is to acquire that buffer strip.”

The commissioners approved the assessments of the ditches in a unanimous vote. The landowners affected will be notified of the assessment and the affect it will have on their taxes. They’ll also be given the opportunity to pay the assessment in advance.

Also on the agenda at the Nov. 15 meeting was a measure to gain access to a parcel of land in the reconstruction of CSAH 10, from CSAH 30 to Highway 7.

Right-of-Way Agent Patrick Lambert said workers need to conduct soil boring along the highway corridor, in order to complete the construction project, in relation to the join project of the City of Waconia, the Waconia School District and Carver County.

“In order to facilitate the design of the north segment of this project, we need to access the properties that are going to be affected by this project in order to do soil boring, soil investigations, surveying, tile investigations and the like. We’ve gotten the necessary access agreements from all of the affected property owners except one,” said Lambert. “It’s a parcel of land on the north side of Community Drive and west of the existing County Road 10.”

In order for workers to enter the one remaining property, Carver County will have to issue an order to the landowner. Lambert said the landowner refused to grant access out of concerns about damage to his drainage tile, but Lambert countered, saying that whether the tile was plastic, cement or clay, the engineers had a new and improved “point system” for boring the soil without damaging any drainage tile.

“It’s a newer system for taking soil samples and checking for make-up of the soils,” said Lambert. “It’s less invasive and less damaging to any potential tile. So, basically what they’re telling me is they’ll push it down and if it hits a tile it stops or goes around it, where if your auguring into the soil, it’s going to break down the tile.”

“What we’re asking is that you approve legal action in order to gain access to this particular parcel.” said Lambert. When asked, he said the staff of the City of Waconia were on board with the action. “We are under severe time constraints. That’s why we’re asking for this today.”

He conceded that the county could face liability for any damages, and he said the landowner could still refuse to grant access. In that case, the action would have to go through the courts.

“I’d be surprised if there was much incident of damage as we go forward,” said Ische.

Commissioner Randy Maluchnik moved and Ische seconded a motion to grant the request. Then the county board entered closed session to discuss attorney-client privileged information about the land acquisition.

