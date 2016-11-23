A convocation of bald eagles

Bald eagles gather at sunrise on the trees surrounding Swede Lake in Watertown Township. (Submitted photo)

Swede Lake attracts a regal village, a convocation of eagles

Editor’s Note: In the original version of this story, the lake was misidentified. The bald eagles were seen on Swede Lake.

By Melissa Priebe

[email protected]

Rolling hills. Lush trees. Open water.

The sun rises on another beautiful day. Only, this time the sun is rising in the midst of a convocation of eagles. These aren’t just any eagles. They are bald eagles, the iconic bearer of America’s national symbol, and they have come to dwell in Carver County.

By the dozens.

Over at Swede Lake, a hidden gem in Watertown Township, the trees grow tall and the water is fair, offering ideal fishing and a fantastic view. That’s where Michelle Davis first saw the convocation of eagles, who came to enjoy the land late in October. Davis spotted the bald eagles diving for the lake and perching in the trees in her own backyard, on a property that rolls down to calm water.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Davis, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “I counted them this morning and there were 23 of them.”

Davis lives on land adjacent to Swede Lake, with her husband and their four young children. At one point, she counted 42 eagles or more congregating near the water.

Varying in numbers, the bald eagles had already been hanging out for a week, and they continued to coast over her property, enjoying the unseasonably warm fall weather. At sunrise, they would stand regally in the trees, so that their silhouettes were highlighted against the backdrop of the rising sun.

“The morning is when I see the most bald eagles,” said Davis. “It’s really cool to watch the sunrise and see their silhouettes.”

Julia Ponder, Ph.D., who is the executive director of The Raptor Center in Saint Paul, confirmed the birds posing in Carver County were bald eagles. She said they are not migratory birds, so they won’t be flying south for the winter, but they will be hunting for food.

“With eagles, I think this is a probably a combination of normal biology and our very uncommon late fall,” said Ponder. “Because they are primarily fish eating, they move from up north down to open water.”

At this point in the season, Ponder said it’s common to see bald eagles in cities like Red Wing and Wabasha, or along the Mississippi River. Eagles swoop down to the rivers for food, as the current keeps the water trickling from freezing. With many lakes yet unfrozen, there are countless opportunities for fishing.

“The fact is the water’s been open for a long time,” said Ponder. “They can fish in Lake Minnetonka just as easily as they can fish in the river because the lake’s water is soft.”

Although bald eagles won’t breed until late winter or fall, they may be seen returning to some of their favorite areas. Ponder said that’s because eagles don’t really mate to other eagles, but instead they mate to a breeding site. Minnesota is ripe with these natural havens, where eagles can nest, breed, fish and raise their young.

“Where there’s good fishing, those are prime territories,” said Ponder.

And fishing holes are abundant in Carver County.

“Other than Alaska, we have the highest population of nesting eagles in the country,” said Ponder, referring to the state of Minnesota. At last count, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources counted 1,000 nesting pairs.

Although bald eagles are no longer an endangered species, they are still protected in the United States. Eagles were taken off the endangered species list in 2007, but their numbers are still being counted in what’s referred to as Post De-listing Monitoring.

“The population is very healthy,” said Ponder. “However, it’s just a small fraction, about 10 percent, of what it was prior to European settlement in this country.”

Eagles are solitary hunters. Ask Ponder, and she’ll tell you that bald eagles, though they will mate to one pair, only remain loyal to their mate as long as the partner survives. If their mate dies, they will return to their chosen breeding ground and mate to another pair.

“They mate not to each other, but to a breeding site,” said Ponder. She said they’ll return to that breeding site throughout their life span, which can extend 25 to 30 years.

It’s this time of year that eagles can be seen in larger groups – late in the fall, as they prepare for wintering.

“They are less in family groups, but they’re moving into villages,” said Ponder.

As for Swede Lake, it’s difficult to determine whether the lake is a breeding site without studying the eagle population there in the spring. But the warm, open waters and the excellent fishing have certainly attracted a village of bald eagles this fall.

Davis said the bald eagles’ presence has swept up the interest of her children, her mother-in-law and other family and friends. Her friends joke that she has to watch her young, to make sure they aren’t scooped up as prey. But her daughter, Olivia, has taken an even keener interest in the birds.

Olivia went outside to watch the convocation of eagles, make sketches and take notes, which her mother reported, she was planning to submit to the newspaper.

Although the regal birds are a welcome sight, they have also taught Davis and her family a thing or two about hunting.

Davis said sometimes the convocation will descend into a fight, and she’ll see the eagles aiming at one another aggressively. More stirring, at least from the sensory perspective, is the sight and smell of fish guts, which have been constantly dropped on her lawn.

“There must be really good habitat in that lake,” said Davis. “They eat the fish and they drop the fish guts everywhere.”

Still, the rare sight of the regal convocation has been a thrill for local residents.

“It’s really cool,” said Davis.

Follow The Carver County News on Facebook to stay connected.