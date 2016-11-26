Carver County Sheriff’s Report

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

Property damage was reported on the 200 block of Elm Street in Waconia.

An accident with a deer was reported at 62 Street and County Road 10 in Waconia Township.

Theft was reported on the 1030 block of windmill Creek in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Broadway Street in New Germany.

Unspecified criminal activity was reported on the 1800 block of Spring Creek Drive in Carver.

An accident was reported on the 7200 block of Highway 5 in Laketown Township.

A fire call was made on the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 2700 block of Northwest Boulevard in Victoria.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 2000 block of Parkside Street in Cologne.

An accident was reported on the 6600 block of Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township.

A Watertown man was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of 7 Street in Mayer.

A man was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with 5th degree possession of controlled substance in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Territorial Street in Watertown.

A fire call was made on the 800 block of Highway 284 in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 7200 block of County Road 155 in Laketown Township.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Suspicious activity was reported on the 8100 block of Kochia Lane in Victoria.

An accident with a deer was reported at County Road 43 and County Road 50 in Dahlgren Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 7 and County Road 10 in Watertown Township.

Theft was reported at Highway 284 and 102 Street in Waconia Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Oak Street in Norwood Young America.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 bock of Interlaken in Victoria.

A fire call was made on the 800 block of Waconia Parkway in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 block of Vista Boulevard in Waconia.

A sex crime was reported in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 1400 block of community Drive in Waconia.

A boat and water call was made on the 10090 block of Rock Avenue in Waconia Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 20 block of 3 Avenue in Norwood Young America.

Property damage was reported on the 100 block of Morning Drive in Mayer.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Lewis Avenue in Watertown.

Unspecified criminal activity was reported on the 1500 block of Serenity Lane in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 300 block of Elm Street in Norwood Young America.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

An accident was reported at Highway 5 and Island View Road in Laketown Township.

A fire call was made on the 8600 block of Deer Run Drive in Victoria.

An accident with a deer was reported at Kelly Avenue and Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township.

Vehicle Theft was reported on the 2600 block of Fieldstone Drive in Victoria.

A drug violation was reported on the 90 block of Terrace Drive in Watertown.

An accident with a deer was reported at Highway 212 and County Road 43 in Dahlgren Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 2000 block of Upland Avenue in Hollywood Township.

A Watertown man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance on the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Watertown.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

Suspicious activity was reported at Levi Griffin Road and County Road 11 in Dahlgren Township.

Property damage was reported on the 400 block of White Street in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Olive Street in Waconia.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

A woman was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with 5th degree possession of controlled substance, introducing contraband into a jail, and giving false information to a peace officer, on the 100 block of Elm Street in Norwood Young America.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of St. Moritz in Victoria.

An accident with a deer was reported at County Road 40 and County Road 52 in San Francisco Township.

An accident was reported on the 400 block of Paul Avenue in Cologne.

An accident with a deer was reported at Highway 5 and Rome Avenue in Waconia Township.

Unspecified criminal activity was reported on the 100 block of 6 Street in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported at Clearwater Road and Alva Street in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of Angel Avenue in Watertown.

A burglary was reported on the 13000 block of 114 Street in Benton Township.

Property damage was reported on the 200 block of Primrose Place in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 7000 block of Highway 5 in Laketown Township.

A fire call was made on the 700 block of Carver Creek Place in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 90 block of Terrace Drive in Watertown.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 8100 block of Hawthorne Place in Victoria.

An accident with a deer was reported at Highway 25 and County Road 122 in Watertown Township.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported at Lakeside Drive and Sorel Court in Victoria.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Orange Street in Waconia.

Property damage was reported on the 1200 block of Windmill Creek S. in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 800 block of Main Street in Waconia.

Property damage was reported on the 1200 block of 79 ½ Street in Victoria.

A fire call was reported on the 18000 block of County Road 30 in Camden Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Maple Street in Waconia.

Theft was reported on the 500 block of Faxon Road in Norwood Young America.

An accident was reported at Faxon Road and Highway 212 in Norwood Young America.

A fire call was made at Yale Avenue and Highway 7 in Hollywood Township.

An accident with a deer was reported at Swede Lake Road and County Road 10 in Watertown Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1200 block of Crosswinds Way in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Benton Street in Cologne.

An accident with a deer was reported at Rosewood Lane and Highway 25 in Watertown.

An accident with a deer was reported at Highway 212 and County Road 36 in Dahlgren Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of 80 Street in Victoria.