Carver County Sheriff’s Report

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

An accident with a deer was reported at Highway 5 and Paradise Lane in Laketown Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 7 and Buck Lake Road in Watertown Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 40 and Martin Drive in San Francisco Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 30 and Yancy Avenue in Camden Township.

A fire call was reported on the 500 block of Maple Street in Waconia.

An accident was reported at County Road 44 and County Road 43 in Dahlgren Township.

A drug violation was reported at Highway 5 and Cherry Street in Waconia.

Theft was reported on the 14000 block of County Road 33 in Young America Township.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

Theft was reported on the 100 block of Depot Drive in Waconia.

An accident was reported at Benton Street and Highway 284 in Cologne.

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

A Waconia man was arrested for 3rd degree DWI, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stop sign violation at Elm Street and 3 Street in Waconia.

A drug violation was reported at Highway 7 and County Road 155 in Watertown Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of Industrial Boulevard in Waconia.

An accident with a deer was reported on the 10700 block of County Road 33 in Camden Township.

A fire call was reported on the 5400 block of County Road 10 in Watertown Township.

Theft was reported on the 200 block of Broadway in Carver.

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

Property damage was reported on the 10300 block of Swede Lake Road in Watertown Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Elm Street in Norwood Young America.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 8900 block of Highview Court in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of White Street in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 15000 block of Rapids Lake Road in San Francisco Township.

A man was arrested on Carver County and Hennepin County warrants, after suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of High Street in Watertown.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Suspicious activity was reported on the 8100 block of Petunia in Victoria.

A fire call was reported on the 2300 block of Coldwater Crossing in Mayer.

An accident was reported at Highway 212 and Highway 284 in Cologne.

An accident was reported at Highway 25 and Highway 7 in Watertown Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 24 and Oxford Avenue in Watertown Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 10 and County Road 30 in Waconia Township.

An accident was reported at Rolling Acres and St. Moritz in Victoria.

An accident was reported on the 7700 block of Laketown Parkway in Laketown Township.

An accident was reported on the 15000 block of 142 Street in Young America Township.

A fire call was reported on the 13000 block of Yale Avenue in Young America Township.

A boat and water call was made on the 8100 block of Paradise Lane in Laketown Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 600 block of White Street in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Broadway in Carver.

An accident was reported on the 1400 block of Riverpointe Road in Watertown.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

A Norwood Young America man was arrested for 4th degree DWI at Highway 25 and Riverpointe Road in Watertown.

A Buffalo man was arrested for 4th degree DWI at Riverpointe Road and Highway 25 in Watertown.

An accident was reported at Highway 5 and County Road 11 in Victoria.

An accident was reported at County Road 33 and County Road 20 in Hollywood Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 212 and County Road 43 in Dahlgren Township.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

An accident was reported on the 2000 block of Arboretum Boulevard in Victoria.

An accident with a deer was reported at County Road 51 and 114 Street in Benton Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 212 and Faxon Road in Norwood Young America.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Railroad Street in Norwood Young America.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

An accident was reported at County Road 122 and county Road 123 in Watertown Township.

Theft was reported on the 1600 block of River Rock Drive in Carver.

Property damage was reported in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of Sunny Ridge Drive in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 17000 block of 42 Street in Hollywood Township.

Property damage was reported on the 600 block of 1 Street in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 bock of 80 Street in Victoria.

A fire call was made on the 1400 block of Copper Hills Drive in Carver.

An accident with a deer was reported at County Road 43 and County Road 10 in Laketown Township.

An accident with a deer was reported at 82 Street and County Road 32 in Camden Township.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

A drug violation was reported on the 500 block of Industrial Boulevard in Waconia.

Property damage was reported on the 10000 block of County Road 33 in Camden Township.

Theft was reported on the 7900 block of Zinnia Street in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Lake Street in Waconia.

A fire call was reported on the 13000 block of County Road 51 in Benton Township.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 14000 block of Jonathan Carver Parkway in Dahlgren Township.

Suspicious activity was reported at county Road 32 and County Road 10 in Waconia.