Crusaders to capitalize on speed and athleticism

The excitement and passion surrounding the basketball program at Mayer Lutheran has been building each year, and the Crusaders are posting record numbers this year. More than 50 players tried out for the boys basketball program this season, including 22 freshman.

“It generates a lot of energy,” coach Dan Perrel said.

With a lot of kids buying into the program, Mayer Lutheran has had many players participated in summer and fall leagues, developing their game for the winter season.

And the energy surrounding the program should show up on the court, as the Crusaders look to utilize their speed and athleticism this season. Mayer Lutheran doesn’t have the height other teams may have, but they make up for it with speed and aggressiveness on defense.

The Crusaders return five starters from last year, and nine of the 15 players on the team have seen varsity minutes. That experience should help the Crusaders as they move forward.

“It’s giving them more confidence and a greater sense of toughness,” Perrel said.

The mindset of the Mayer Lutheran players is the important part of this season. The Crusaders do not talk in terms of winning or losing, but rather in the “execution of our processes.” Instead of setting goals, the Crusaders concentrate on the steps to achieving goals. They don’t focus on the end goal, they focus on the path.

And on that path is a young team, yet an experienced one. Many of the players have played varsity since they were freshman.

“This group has got so much experience, even though they are young,” Perrel said.

The 2016-17 squad is all about youth, experience, athleticism and speed. The Crusaders plan to play to those strengths, running an up-tempo offense and playing aggressive on defense.

While the Crusaders will often be undersized on the court, they are also playing up to bigger schools. Out of 26 games, Mayer Lutheran (Class A school) plays 19 Class AA opponents and two Class AAA teams.

Part of the tougher schedule is the Minnesota River Conference.

“The conference is always really competitive,” Perrel said.

Jordan will be the favorite, boasting a tall and talented team. While many of the conference games should be fun to watch, the matchup with the Hubmen stands out, as it will be a battle of speed versus size.

“The Jordan game, that will be an interesting game for us,” Perrel said.