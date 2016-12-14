Central, ML-W dance teams compete at first MRC meet

Central dance jazz team got their first taste of Minnesota River Conference competition on their home floor last Tuesday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Central and Mayer Lutheran-Watertown got their first taste of Minnesota River Conference competition this season at Central last Tuesday.

Belle Plaine won the jazz competition with a score of 4, while Randolph was in second with 5 and Tri-City United took third with 12.

Mayer Lutheran-Watertown finished just outside of the top three with a score of 12, followed by Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in fifth with 13.5 and Central in sixth with 18.

ML-W head coach Kristie Nelson said the jazz team, with only two returning starters, improving their scores as the season goes along is the goal.

“It was a positive feeling knowing we only missed out on grabbing the third place by a few points, so we are not out of reach at all,” said Nelson. “We have made some changes since our first Jazz conference and we tightened up areas that will improve our scores coming up.”

ML-W also performed at Albany on Dec. 10 with varsity jazz scores up 23 points since the MRC meet at NYA.

Central head coach Pam Johnson added it was a nice start to the season.

“The girls did a very nice job as most of them had never danced in a competition before,” said Johnson. “We established a base line with our jazz scores and are looking forward to moving up in our scores in the weeks to come.”

Next Up

The second MRC competition, this time kick, will be on Dec. 15 at Belle Plaine.

“MLW is excited to show off their kick skills, as we have two fun energetic kick routines this season,” said Nelson. “Kick seems to be the team’s strength this season. All we can do is just keep improving, stay positive, smile, and do our best.”

Johnson, Central’s dance coach, added she is eager to see how the kick team performs.

“We are looking forward to our first kick meet later this week at Belle Plaine and a fun invitational meet at ACGC on Friday.”

The third MRC meet, and second jazz competition, will be at Jordan on Jan. 10.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.