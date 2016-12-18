Crusaders crash boards, run fastbreak to win

< >

After going shot-for-shot with North Branch for much of the Dec. 10 matchup, the Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team tired out their opponents with a relentless fast break and pressure defense.

“We played really tough, strong and physical,” said Kobey Woolhouse. “And we just had fun. That really helps.”

“Our fast break worked really well,” added Cole Hagen. “So we rode that the whole way.”

Mayer Lutheran used smart traps and pressure on defense to turn the tide in the second half, pulling away from the Vikings to win 89-76.

The Crusaders pushed the ball up the court for quick transition points to get past North Branch.

“When we push the ball is when we are at our best,” Woolhouse said. “Get the rebound, go right with it. That’s when we’re at our best. I think it’s just our will to want to push the ball and to run on teams. That’s what drives us to play so aggressive.”

The Crusaders found themselves down by two going into the break. Sophomore Baden Noennig was a big reason why Mayer Lutheran was able to hang with North Branch early.

“[He played] phenomenal,” Hagen said. “He was the reason we were in the first half.”

Noennig got to the rim early and often, drawing fouls and picking up and-ones with regularity. The sophomore slasher cut his way to the rim with ease, tallying 16 points in the opening frame.

“He played great,” said Woolhouse.

The Crusaders also got a spark on the glass, which has been a strength for them, even though they are undersized. Noennig and Garrett Tjernagel have the height to battle with other bigs, but players like McHayl Diedrick, Mitch Johnson and Matt Menth come down with rebounds on hustle and effort.

“We’re a pretty athletic team so we make up for our size with our athleticism and [hard work],” said Hagen.

Mayer Lutheran trailed 45-43 at the break, and it looked as if the second half would play out much like the first, with little separating the two sides. But midway through the second frame, Mayer Lutheran put on the pressure and pulled away on a 15-5 run.

The Crusaders got multiple stops on defense and hammered away down low on offense. 12 of the 15 points on the run came in the paint, as Tjernagel, Johnson, Noennig, Hagen and Diedrick all got to the rim. The lone shot outside of the pain came as the defense collapsed on Noennig driving in the lane, leaving Hagen wide open for three.

The three-pointer was a dagger into the hopes of the Vikings, as Hagen got hot in the second half. After being hampered by foul trouble in the first half, Hagen erupted in the second with 16 points, nine from beyond the arc.

“I just kept playing aggressive,” Hagen said. “I don’t foul that much so I figured I’d be fine. I was just playing hard in the second half. Just tried to forget about it.”

The 15-5 run put Mayer Lutheran up nine and North Branch could not cut into the lead as the Crusaders pulled away.

Noennig and Hagen led the Crusaders with 21 points each, while Woolhouse added 16 and Tjernagel scored 13. Johnson scored six, Menth had five, Diedrick tallied four and Brock Hoese added three.