Royals race out of the gate

The Watertown-Mayer/Waconia/Delano boys swimming and diving team competed twice this past week, hosting Hudson (Wisc.) Dec. 8 and traveling to the Prior Lake Invitational Dec. 10.

The Royals dropped the home opener to Hudson 94-64, but the Royals posted some strong times.

John Kenison and Colby Kern went one-two in the 200 yard freestyle. Kenison won the event with a time of 1 minute, 58.75 seconds and Kern placed second with a 2:05.58. Kenison added another top finish by taking second place in the 100 backstroke (1:00.55).

Wyatt Tesch had a pair of impressive races Thursday, as the junior won the 100 freestyle and finished second in the 50 freestyle. Tesch posted a winning time of 53.68 in the 100 and a 23.85 in the 200.

The Royals also had a trio of third-place finishes at the meet. Adam Bartell placed third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.19. Bryce Borland took third place in the 100 butterfly, racing to a time of 1:08.74. Jack Heun’s time of 1:13.68 was the third fastest in the 100 breaststroke.

Watertown-Mayer/Waconia/Delano also placed second in a pair of relays.

The 200 medley relay team of Kenison, Heun, Tesch and Bartell placed second with a time of 1:53.00.

The 400 freestyle team of Borland, Bartell, Tesch and Kenison posted the second fastest time with a finish of 3:51.59.

Tesch led the Royals with a strong showing at the Prior Lake Invitational Dec. 10, taking sixth in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The junior raced to a time of 52.65 in the 100 freestyle and 1:00.74 in the 100 backstroke.

The Royals also placed in two of the relays. The team of Borland, Bartell, Tesch and Luke Hanson raced to a sixth place finish in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:53.39. The 200 medley relay team of Kern, Heun, Tesch and Borland finished seventh (1:56.48).