Crusaders shoot lights out to move to 5-1

The shots for the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team started falling, as the Crusaders rolled through three opponents this past week. After a few sub-par shooting performances week one, Mayer Lutheran got back to knocking down jumpers with regularity on the way to a 70-38 win over Le Sueur-Henderson, a 72-50 win over Jordan and a 77-51 win over Nicollet.

“When you don’t shoot well it’s hard to win games,” coach Kris Gustin said. “We like where our defense is at . . . but ultimately you have to put the ball in the basket.”

Even though Mayer Lutheran opened the season 2-1, the Crusaders struggled from the field by shooting just below 34 percent from the field. In their 3-0 second week of the season, the Crusaders shot above 40 percent.

Mayer Lutheran’s defense continued to put the clamp down on the opposition, forcing 83 turnovers in the three wins. The Crusaders take pride in their defensive effort, which fuels them to win.

“We have a couple of players that play fast and are everywhere,” Gustin said. “That energy feeds the other players.”

MLHS 77 Nicollet 51

Mayer Lutheran’s defensive prowess was on full display in the Dec. 10 win over Nicollet. The Crusaders held the Raiders to four points compared to a 34 point burst from Mayer Lutheran to start the game.

“We’re really good at rotating and finding places to be at the right time,” Mya Chmielewski said.

“We work together and pick up the slack when we need to,” added Olivia Quiram.

The press from Mayer Lutheran led to turnovers and easy baskets in transition. And when the Crusaders got open shots, they took advantage.

“We were taking advantage of what they gave us,” said Quiram.

“We were just on and made the shots that we had to make,” said Chmielewski. “They were giving us open looks.”

Mayer Lutheran’s depth was showcased in the win, as the Crusaders saw a few new defensive schemes that aimed to take away their top scorers. The Raiders pulled out a triangle and two defense to slow down Chmielewski and Emilee Gustin, as well as a box and one. Mayer Lutheran persevered and beat the zone defenses.

“We found a way to keep going,” Chmielewski said. “It was a different defense then we’ve seen before, so we learned to play around it.”

Part of the reason the Crusaders were able to defeat the defensive schemes was their depth. 11 different Crusaders scored in the win, including four in double figures.

“We had different girls step up and make shots when they had to,” Quiram.

With Chmielewski and Gustin taking the focus of the defense, Quiram, Nicole Klaustermeier and Kate Strehlke came up big. Klaustermeier led the team with 14 points and added four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Quiram picked up 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Strehlke added eight points and six rebounds.

Hucky also reached double-figures, tallying 13 points in the win.

MLHS 72 Jordan 50

Mayer Lutheran moved to 3-0 in Minnesota River Conference play with a win over Jordan Dec. 9.

“That’s how we want to start,” Kris Gustin said. “There are some pretty good coaches, pretty good teams in our conference.”

The Crusaders raced out to a 33-18 halftime lead on the Jaguars before cruising to the 72-50 win.

Mayer Lutheran shot 40 percent from beyond the arc (6/20) compared to 10 percent from Jordan (2/19).

Hucky and Emilee Gustin led the Crusaders with 47 points from the duo. Hucky put up 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Gustin added 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

MLHS 70 LSH 38

Mayer Lutheran rushed out of the gate with a strong defensive presence against conference rival Le Sueur-Henderson Dec. 6. The Crusaders put 41 points on the Giants, compared to 14 from LSH.

“Our press gave them fits early on,” Kris Gustin said.

15 Crusaders scored in the win, as Chmielewski led the way with 16, followed by Emilee Gustin (13), Klaustermeier (7), Riley Corrigan (5), Hucky (4), Shelby Gabbert (4), Olivia Tjernagel (4), Kate Strehlke (3), Sophie Flucas (2), Brooke Paulsrud (2), Katelyn Shipler (2), Anna Wacholz (2), Symone Jopp (2) and Quiram (1).