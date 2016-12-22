Carver man arrested, charged after firing shots into ground

By Staff Reports

A Carver man faces charges after firing warning shots into the ground to scare teenagers off his property, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a shots-fired call in a residential Carver neighborhood at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. After arriving on the scene, deputies learned the resident at the address, identified as 34-year-old Kyle Arthur Jensen, had fired three pistol shots at about 11:30 p.m. after seeing strangers climbing on the roof of his shed.

Through interviewing witnesses, deputies learned a group of teen boys had been sledding in the area when one of the boys threw another’s hat onto the roof of Jensen’s shed. One of the boys climbed over a fence and onto the roof of the shed to retrieve the hat, and that’s when the shots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jensen told deputies that he was at home with his wife and children when he became aware of someone on the roof of his shed, and became concerned that his property was being burglarized. He told deputies he retrieved his 9mm handgun and went outside, called out to the strangers and fired three shots into the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured in the incident and Jensen was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits without justification, according to the sheriff’s office.