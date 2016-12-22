Chanhassen principal charged in child porn case

By Staff Reports Dorway

The principal of Chanhassen High School has been charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography, according to the Carver County Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Scott Dorway, 44, appeared in court on Dec. 15 following his arrest on Dec. 13 at his home in Victoria. According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from 11 videos found on Dorway’s computer. The videos in question feature girls between the ages of 11 to 13.

According to the criminal complaint, Dorway admitted watching the videos both on his own devices and a school computer.

Dorway told investigators that others would send him links to the material that he would then upload to his personal Dropbox account.

The investigation into Dorway was spurred by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and culminated in officers with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force serving search warrants at both Dorway’s home and Chanhassen High School.

According to the school district, no Eastern Carver County Schools students are involved in the investigation.

“This is a difficult day for our students, parents and community,” said Eastern Carver County Schools Superintendent Jim Bauck in a statement. “There are questions that we want answers to, and we’re working with the BCA as they conduct an investigation to find those answers.”

The district sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of Dorway’s arrest, and asked that students refrain from posting about the case on social media out of respect for Dorway’s family members in the district.

Dorway has been principal at Chanhassen High School since 2010, and previously served various capacities at schools in Cottage Grove, Owatonna and Rochester.

Prosecutors requested a $1 million bond, but the judge ultimately set bond at $100,000.

Dorway currently lives in Victoria with his girlfriend her minor children, according to media reports. Dorway also has an adult daughter and two teen sons from a previous marriage. Prosecutors have said none of these children are in the videos.

Dorway was placed on administrative leave by the Eastern Carver County School District on Dec. 13.

If convicted on all counts, Dorway could face up to 65 years in prison.