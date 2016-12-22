City – CITY OF WACONIA

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Waconia was called to order by Mayor Jim Sanborn at 6:00 p.m. The following members were present: Jim Sanborn, Kent Bloudek, Charles Erickson, Mar Carrier, Lynn Ayers.

Staff Present: Susan Arntz, Craig Eldred, Lane Braaten, Nicole Lueck, Ann Meyerhoff, Mike Melchert.

Visitors: Frank Rief, Rodney Peters, Sharon Montague, Janice Fischer, Michelle Gray, Michael Todd, Christine Austin-Roehler.

Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mayor Sanborn.

The following motions were approved:

Adopt Agenda as presented.

2017 Budget & Levy Public Information Meeting.

Adopt Consent Agenda as Amended.

Adjourn at 6:47 p.m.

/s/Jim Sanborn, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Ann Meyerhoff,

Office Assistant

NOTE: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed or a copy obtained in the office of the city clerk during regular business hours or www.waconia.org. Published in the

Waconia Patriot

December 22, 2016

633604