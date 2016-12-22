City – CITY OF WATERTOWN CONDENSED MINUTES OF THE WATERTOWN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2016

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a regular meeting of the Watertown City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 by Mayor Steve Washburn in the Council Chambers of Watertown City Hall.

Upon Roll Call the following Council Members were present: Washburn, Deborah Everson, Lindsay Guetzkow and Adam Pawelk. Council Member Michael Walters was not present. City Staff present: City Administrator Shane Fineran, City Engineer Andrew Budde and City Clerk-Treasurer Jim Bart.

Other visitors and guests were present.

1. Motion to adopt the agenda as amended. Motion carried 4-0.

2. Motion to adopt the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

5B. Motion to adopt Resolution 2016-115 adopting certification of delinquent utility and other charges for services for payment with taxes in 2017. Motion carried 4-0.

5C. Motion to adopt Resolution 2016-117 approving sanitation rates for 2017 by selecting option one (weekly recycling, quarterly billing and a Blue Bag organics option) starting in January 2017. Motion carried 4-0. Motion to remove the school district from Randys billing process starting in July 2017. Motion carried 4-0.

5D. Motion to adopt Resolution 2016-118 approving the site concept for 30th Street wetland trail complex as recommended by the Park Commission. Motion carried 4-0.

7. Motion to adopt the Claims Roster as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

8. Meeting was adjourned at 8:04 p.m.

Steve Washburn, Mayor

ATTEST: James A. Bart, Clerk-Treasurer

Note: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed in the office of the Clerk- Treasurer during regular business hours.

Published in the

Carver County News

December 22, 2016

634102