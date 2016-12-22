Emmer discusses policy at Carver County Town Hall

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer speaks at the Carver County Town Hall on Monday, Dec. 19, held at the Watertown Community Center. (Melissa Priebe/Carver County News)

Residents express concerns about education, health care, new administration

By Melissa Priebe

[email protected]

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer visited Watertown on Monday, Dec. 19, to speak to constituents in the region on the same day the electoral college would cast their vote for the president-elect. The session, which lasted about an hour, was held at the Watertown Community Center, and residents packed in to hear what Emmer had to say.

The first questions posed asked Emmer for his views on President-Elect Donald Trump and the administration he is assembling to lead the country in 2017. Residents of Carver County said they had read a lot in the news, but they wanted to know how representatives inside U.S. Congress feel about the incoming administration.

“I will tell you that the feeling is completely different from when I first went to Washington,” said Emmer, in response to the first question of the forum. “I think people are ready for something different. I’m wondering who it is that we’ve elected and what direction we’re going to go.”

Although Emmer was careful not to make any predictions for what changes would come under the new Republican president, he expressed confidence in many of the cabinet picks Trump has chosen to lead his administration.

“Frankly, I like every one of them right now,” said Emmer. “I love the appointment to head the federal Department of Education.”

Emmer said he thought choosing Betsy DeVos to serve as the Secretary of Education was a good move.

“That’s something we’ve needed for a long time, is someone who’s going to have a different perspective on education,” Emmer said.

In response to a pensive crowd, Emmer went on to explain how he views public education in the U.S.

“How is our public school sustem doing today?” he asked. Emmer said the choices regarding a child’s education should be left to the parents, not to their teachers or large school districts as a whole. He said there would still be room to improve public education, while making sure parents have a choice. “It’s not about destroying something. It’s about waking it up. It’s about getting it back to its mission, which is educating kids.”

Ron Wilke, superintendent of the Watertown-Mayer School District, was among many local officals who turned out for the Town Hall.

“We are doing as many things as we possible can to align our programs with the policies that are in place,” said Wilke. “If the money were to follow students to that private school setting, will the private school be held to the same level of accountability that the public schools would?”

“That’s why I’m so excited about this,” Emmer replied.

At issue were unfunded mandates passed by the government in an attempt to prove, as well as funding for the public school districts, which often have to absorb students that do not succeed in the private setting.

“We’ll fight any attempt, just as much as we fought on the other side,” said Emmer. He said the changes coming to education are about giving schools more flexibility to educate students the way they think is best, whether in public or private school settings. “If now this incoming administration wants to do it the same way, we’ll fight it from the other side. It’s really shaking up the status quo.”

Emmer praised the Every Student Succeeds Act.

“It started to cut that tender from the federal government at the same level as what you’re doing at the state level,” said Emmer. “As long as we’re moving that same direction, I think it’s good.”

Wilke expressed concern that funding could be decreased to public schools, while mandates for student performance remain in place.

“If we’re going to set it up that way, I would only ask that you set ut up in such a way to allow us to level that playing field,” said Wilke.

“This is not about the teachers as much as it is about the kids,” said Emmer. “I think it’s going to help our public schools. I think it’s going to empower our educators, who, at the local level, want to make a difference.”

Minnesota Sen. Scott Jensen was also in attendance, and he replied as well.

“As we have this new day arising, I think it’s really important that the right message gets out there too,” said Jensen. “It’s not a level playing field. The district doesn’t get the money, that stays with the state. I think at some time, we’re going to have to be certain that the money gets to the public school district.”

Although the Trump administration and education were top-of-mind for residents who attended the Twon Hall, a wide range of issues was discussed. Constituents asked about the influence of big banks, returning jobs to rural areas, veterans affairs, public safety, mental health, and above all else, the Affordable Care Act – more commonly known as ObamaCare.

“We’re going to defund the Affordable Care Act,” said Emmer. “I don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican, the Affordable Care Act is on its way out anyway.”

“I’m going to support more state-based solutions for all this stuff,” said Emmer. “For this country to do what it was built to do, we have to experience a renaissance of federalism. I would like to see the federal government in this area, as we move back to our constitutionally intended purpose of the federal guidelines, we set guidelines for their intended purpose.”

“Before the ACA was passed, I would argue that we had the best health insurance program in this country,” said Emmer.

Emmer admitted the previous system might not have been perfect, and said he would like to see something done to account for pre-existing conditions, like the ACA did.

“Each state is different,” said Emmer. “If the people of Massachusetts want Romney care, that’s their right. It doesn’t mean that the federal government has to impose that on every state.”

He said there are three options for health care going forward, but he said the details are still being worked out and the solution Republicans will likely choose would be a combination of parts of all of them.

“We’re talking about taking this exchange user fee, and putting it right directly to family,” said Emmer. “The excitement is there. The challenge is just as great, if not greater, than the excitement.”

Residents also asked questions about Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid Part D, wondering what the new administration would mean for government programs.

“First and foremost, when it comes to Social Security or any other program that the government has, you can‘t support it,” said Emmer.

When asked directly about what is being planned for Medicare and Medicaid, Emmer said he wasn’t able to talk about it right now.

“I wish I could give you more detail,” said Emmer, “but we aren’t going to know until these people are installed and we see the plans that they’re putting forward.”

When it came to the changes happening at the top levels of government, Emmer encouraged constituents to “be vigilant.” He expressed excitement for the Republican majority in both houses of Congress, with a Republican president at the helm. He talked about how the Republicans are going to defund Planned Parenthood, how he wants to see a complete overhaul of the Department of Veterans Affairs and start working on the issue of indebtedness for both the federal government and for families.

The overarching theme of Emmer’s talk harkened back to government by the states, and not overarching federal mandates.

“We have an opportunity to put more of the government power to the states now, but it will be up to the states to actually follow through,” said Emmer.

Follow The Carver County News on Facebook to stay connected.