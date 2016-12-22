James “Jamey” A. Rundell, age 59, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at his home.

Memorial Service Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Danny Johnson officiating; gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service.

Jamey was born on August 30, 1957 in Minneapolis the son of Eugene and Carol (Lindholm) Rundell. Jamey grew up on Game Farm Road in Mound. He graduated from Watertown High School and attended St. Paul Bible College.

On June 28, 1997 Jamey was united in marriage to Penny Emery in Norwood Young America. He spent his career working in maintenance for Norwood and Chaska public schools. Jamey was a jack of all trades who could fix or build anything. When he struggled with something he would say just needed a bigger hammer.

Jamey will be remembered as a kind man, with a beautiful smile. He was a loving husband, dad and grandpa.

Jamey was preceded in death by his parents Carol and Eugene Rundell; brother Joel Rundell.

Jamey is survived by his loving family: wife Penny; children Heidi (Jeff) Caviness of Watertown, Traci (Richard) Bergstrom of Norwood Young America, Eric (Jessica) Rundell of Lakeville, Tyler Rundell of Chanhassen, Jeffrey Bergstrom of Watertown; grandchildren Jacob Bergstrom, Destini Bergstrom, Parker Caviness, Ethen Bergstrom, Landon Caviness, LiLi Bergstrom, Owen Rundell, Avery Rundell; sisters Jeanne (Wayne) Jellison of East Union, Jennifer (Scott) Vanderlinde of Plymouth, Julie (Doug) Norman of Molt, MT; sister-in-law Diane Rundell of Rogers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Honorary Urn Bearers are Art Bast, Brad Olson, Chris Eckenrode and Jim Spille

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.