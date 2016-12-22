Jewelry store closes after century

By Adam Quandt

[email protected] Weinzierl Jewelry in Waconia is closing after more than a century in business. (Adam Quandt/The Patriot)

One hundred years.

One hundred years of family, jewelry and tradition will come to a close on Dec. 24 when Dick Weinzierl shuts the doors to Waconia’s Weinzierl Jewelry one last time.

Weinzierl is the fourth one of his family to run his family’s store since it opened in 1894. Now, “it’s time to retire,” Weinzierl said.

Despite this being his 41st year full-time at the store, owning a jewelry store wasn’t originally in Weinzierl’s plans.

Weinzierl said he went into the store, which his uncle owned at the time, when his uncle suggested he go to watchmaker’s school and take over the trade.

So, that’s exactly what he did.

“At the time I had been accepted to jewelry repair and design school, but watchmaking was more prominent at that time,” Weinzierl said.

He said just last year he serviced over 850 watches.

Throughout his 41 years in the business, Weinzierl said he noticed plenty of changes in the trends of jewelry shopping.

“People switched to the internet for buying, but there’s always been a need for a great local jeweler that people trust,” Weinzierl said.

Weinzierl explained that sometimes mall or chain jewelry stores don’t get things right and tell people incorrect things.

“Local stores like us do things other larger stores won’t,” Weinzierl said.

According to Weinzierl, there is an interested party looking into purchasing his business and continuing a jewelry store in the Weinzierl’s downtown Waconia location.

However, Weinzierl said that things are in the very early stages, so there’s no way of knowing for sure.

“It’s not sad, I’m retiring happily, but I feel badly that Waconia might be without a jewelry store,” Weinzierl said.

Weinzierl said other than staying in Waconia, “I don’t really have any particular plans after closing the store. I’ll catch up on some things at home, but other than that, doing what I want, when I want.”

Weinzierl’s Jewelry is holding a retirement sale through their last day of business on Dec. 24, featuring a variety of deals in an attempt to clear out their inventory.