Joyce Marie Willems

Joyce Marie (Panning) Willems, age 62, of Cologne, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at her home in Cologne.

Funeral Service Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Church of Peace in Norwood Young America with Rev. Cathy Kolwey officiating; visitation Thursday December 22, 2016 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and at the church one hour prior to the service; interment at St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Bongards.

Joyce was born on December 30, 1953 in Arlington the daughter of Roland and Dorla (Mueller) Panning. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Hamburg. On November 16, 1974 Joyce was united in marriage to Tom Willems at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine.

Joyce was a church organist for 50 years, was also a Sunday school teacher for 20 years and a church deacon. Joyce coached girls softball team for 15 years and for 25 years was involved in the fund raising and participation at the Race for the Cure.

Some of the activities she enjoyed were crocheting, knitting, gardening and sewing. One of her favorite things to do was enjoying her time at the cabin with family and friends. Joyce spent time at the her healing garden which brought her much happiness.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father Roland Panning; mother-in-law Margaret Willems; brother-in-law Jim Willems.

Joyce is survived by her loving family: husband Tom; daughters Julie (Joel) Jones of Le Sueur, Stacy (Travis) Lawrence of Henderson; grandchildren Hunter and Gavin Jones, Owen and Avery Lawrence; mother and step-father Dorla (Terry) Amrhein of Aitkin; sister Donna (Larry) Grabianowski of Centennial, CO; brother Eugene (Lois) Panning of Hamburg; father-in-law Eugene Willems of Cologne; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Judy (Dwayne) Rademacher of Waconia, Mary (Joe) Shimota of Green Isle, Steve (Renee) Willems of Carver, Janet (John) Fahey of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers were Daryl Panning, Rick Panning, Harlan Otto, Matt Grabianowski, Curtiss Kroells and Bob Kroells.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.