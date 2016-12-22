Ordinances – CITY OF HAMBURG

COUNTY OF CARVER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NUMBER 153

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HAMBURG SUMMARIZING AND REAFFIRMING FEES FOR CITY LICENSES, PERMITS AND SERVICES AND SCHEDULE OF FINES PROVIDING PROCEDURES FOR SUBSEQUENT REVIEW, MODIFICATION AND AMENDMENT.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HAMBURG, COUNTY OF CARVER AND STATE OF MINNESOTA, HEREBY ORDAINS:

SECTION ONE: CODE ESTABLISHED FEES.

The City of Hamburg code establishes certain fees which may be set from time to time by the City Council, and

SECTION TWO: SUMMARY OF EXISTING FEES AND FINES.

The City staff has reviewed the fees which the City currently charges and is recommending that the fee schedule with procedure for adjustments, attached hereto marked as Exhibit A, be adopted.

SECTION THREE: POLICY FOR FEE AND FINE SCHEDULE.

Council determines it is in the best interests of the citizens of the City to establish a master fee schedule to insure that established fees for licenses, permits, services and fines are fair, reasonable and proportionate to the actual cost of the circumstance for which the fee is imposed.

SECTION FOUR: FEES AND FINES NOT COVERED HERE.

The fee and fine schedule, Exhibit A attached, as part of this ordinance is intended to summarize and reaffirm existing fees and fines specifically covered in Exhibit A, intending that any fee or fine not included by this enactment shall continue in full force and effect where and as otherwise established and enacted.

SECTION FIVE: AMENDMENT

The City Council of the City of Hamburg reserves its authority to, from time to time, but at least once annually, review the within schedule of fees and fines and to, by resolution enacted, make additions thereto or deletions there from and make such other modifications as are indicated necessary and appropriate.

SECTION SIX: EFFECTIVE DATE.

This ordinance adopting the Code of Ordinances, and the Code of Ordinances itself shall take effect upon publication of this ordinance in the citys official newspaper. Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hamburg this 13th day of December, 2076.

The 2017 City Fee Schedule (Exhibit A), stated herein, for the City of Hamburg is not being published but is available upon request. You can request a copy by calling City Offices at (952) 467-3232.

By: /s/ Richard Malz, Mayor

ATTEST:

By: /s/ Jeremy Gruenhagen

Clerk-Treasurer

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

December 22, 2016

634677