Ordinances – CITY OF WACONIA

ORDINANCE NO. 700

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 1100 OF THE WACONIA CITY CODE RELATED TO PERMITS, LICENSES AND FEES

The City Council of the City of Waconia does hereby ordain:

SECTION 1. Chapter 1100 of the Waconia City Code is hereby amended as listed below:

SECTION 2. The reminder of Section 1100 of the Waconia City Code shall remain in full force and effect.

SECTION 3. This ordinance shall become effective upon passage, approval, and publication according to law.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Waconia this 12th day of December, 2016.

/s/ James P. Sanborn, Mayor

ATTEST: Susan MH Arntz, City Administrator

M/Ayers

S/Bloudek

Erickson: Aye

Bloudek: Aye

Carrier: Aye

Ayers: Aye

Sanborn: Aye

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

December 22, 2016

635097

http://sunpatriot.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2016/12/635097-1.pdf