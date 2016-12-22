Ordinances – CITY OF WACONIA

ORDINANCE NO. 700
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 1100 OF THE WACONIA CITY CODE RELATED TO PERMITS, LICENSES AND FEES
The City Council of the City of Waconia does hereby ordain:
SECTION 1. Chapter 1100 of the Waconia City Code is hereby amended as listed below:
SECTION 2. The reminder of Section 1100 of the Waconia City Code shall remain in full force and effect.
SECTION 3. This ordinance shall become effective upon passage, approval, and publication according to law.
Adopted by the City Council of the City of Waconia this 12th day of December, 2016.
/s/ James P. Sanborn, Mayor
ATTEST: Susan MH Arntz, City Administrator
M/Ayers
S/Bloudek
Erickson: Aye
Bloudek: Aye
Carrier: Aye
Ayers: Aye
Sanborn: Aye
Published in the
Waconia Patriot
December 22, 2016
635097
http://sunpatriot.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2016/12/635097-1.pdf