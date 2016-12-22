Ordinances – CITY OF WATERTOWN CARVER COUNTY, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 400 (FEE SCHEDULE) (NOT CODIFIED) AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING A UNIFORM SYSTEM OF FEES, CHARGES, COSTS AND RATES FOR CITY LICENSES, PERMITS, APPLICATIONS, INFORMATION, SERVICES AND OTHER MATTERS.

OFFICIAL SUMMARY

December 13, 2016

The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 400 of the City of Watertown adopted December 13, 2016, pertaining to the establishment of certain fees and charges.

The City of Watertown has adopted a fee schedule that establishes a system of fees, charges, costs and rates for City licenses, permits, applications, information, services and other matters provided by the City to be effective January 1,2017.

The fee schedule is attached to and made a part of Ordinance No. 400 adopted December 13, 2016, and sets fees and charges for such categories as the following:

Administrative Fees, Amusement Devices, Assessment Search, Building Permits, Planning, Zoning and Land Use, Escrow Deposits, Community Center Rental, Parks, Fire Department, Licenses and Permits, Meetings, Utilities (water, sewer, storm sewer rates and connection charges), Public Works and Right of Way Utility Permits

The ordinance also adopts the rates and charges for various consultants as they are on file with the City.

The fees and charges may be changed from time to time by Council action.

A PRINTED COPY OF THIS ENTIRE ORDINANCE IS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION AND REVIEW BY ANY PERSON AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK-TREASURER OF THE CITY OF WATERTOWN AT THE WATERTOWN CITY HALL, 309 LEWIS AVENUE SOUTH, WATERTOWN, MINNESOTA, 55388.

Steve Washburn, Mayor

James A. Bart, Clerk-Treasurer

Published in the

Carver County News

December 22, 2016

634134