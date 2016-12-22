Probates – ORDER FOR HEARING

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
DISTRICT COURT
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 10-PR-16-46
In Re: Estate of:
Prince Rogers Nelson,
Deceased.
The Court has received various motions for the appointment of either a successor special administrator, a corporate personal representative, and/or an individual personal representative or co-representative. Therefore, the Court makes the following:
ORDER
1. The Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs and Appointment of Personal Representative filed December 6, 2016; the Petition for Appointment of Successor Special Administrator filed December 6, 2016; and the Joint Petition for General Administration of Estate, Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs and Appointment of Co-Personal Representatives filed December 7, 2016 shall be heard on January 12, 2017, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Dated: December 12, 2016
BY THE COURT:
By: /s/ Kevin W. Eide
Judge of District Court
Published in the
Carver County News
December 22, 29, 2016
635200