Probates – ORDER FOR HEARING

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 10-PR-16-46

In Re: Estate of:

Prince Rogers Nelson,

Deceased.

The Court has received various motions for the appointment of either a successor special administrator, a corporate personal representative, and/or an individual personal representative or co-representative. Therefore, the Court makes the following:

ORDER

1. The Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs and Appointment of Personal Representative filed December 6, 2016; the Petition for Appointment of Successor Special Administrator filed December 6, 2016; and the Joint Petition for General Administration of Estate, Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs and Appointment of Co-Personal Representatives filed December 7, 2016 shall be heard on January 12, 2017, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Dated: December 12, 2016

BY THE COURT:

By: /s/ Kevin W. Eide

Judge of District Court

Published in the

Carver County News

December 22, 29, 2016

635200