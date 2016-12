Friends for Life, Inc will conduct their Annual Meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the Friends for Life Foodshelf located in the Watertown City Hall building, 309 Lewis Ave. S. in Watertown, MN. The Proposed Budget for the fiscal year 2017 will be presented to the General Public.

Published in the

Carver County News

December 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 2017

634898