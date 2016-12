Filing Notice

Filing for candidates for the annual election. March 14lh 2017, will be open December 30th 2016 and close at 5:00 PM on January 12th 2017. The following offices will be open for elections:

One Supervisor – three year term

Qualified persons may file an Affidavit of Candidacy and pay the filing fee with the clerk at 952-657-2315.

Sue Goede

Waconia Township Clerk

* Also posted 12/20/2016 at township hall

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

December 22, 29, 2016

635195