Andrew “Andy” John Stifter

Andrew J. “Andy” Stifter age 35 of Waconia died November 26th in Waconia.

Mass Of Christian Burial held 10:30 AM Tuesday December 27, 2016 at St. Joseph's Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia con-celebrated by Fr. Bennet Tran and Fr. Michael Peters. Visitation ALL AT THE CHURCH Monday 4-8:00 PM and Tuesday one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Andrew John Stifter was born on April 21, 1981 in St. Paul the son of Vincent and Debbie (Brink) Stifter. He was baptized as an infant at the Cherokee Park Church in St. Paul. Andy graduated from the Henry Sibley High School in 1999 and went on to study at Minnesota State Mankato. During his senior year of college Andy served our country in the United States Army Reserves during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After his deployment Andy finished his education and graduated from Minnesota State Mankato in 2004.

Andy was united in marriage with Katie P.H. Barnick on July 15, 2006 at St. John's Catholic Church in Mankato. Andy was employed with Hertz and Wells Fargo before beginning his career with Best Vendors Management. Since 2011 Andy's family has been residents of Waconia. He loved the community and recently became a member of the Waconia Parks and Recreation Board. Andy loved the outdoors, gardening, creating and listening to music. He especially cherished being around family. Andy will be remembered for his quiet, sensitive nature and his hilarious dry sense of humor.

Andy is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Andy is survived by his loving family: wife Katie Stifter; children Gracie, Ike and soon to be born Sully Andrew; mother Debbie ‘nee Brink' Stifter of Eagan; father Vincent Stifter of West St. Paul; brothers and sister-in-law Dustin and Katie Stifter of St. Paul, Tom Stifter of West St. Paul; step-grandmother Florence Stifter; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Nora Barnick of St. Peter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Chris and Alicia Barnick of Rosemount, Andy and Amber Barnick of St. Peter; nieces and nephews Zach, Charlie, Annabelle, Sam, Nora, Emma, Matt and Julia Barnick; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Serving as casket bearers Shane Pavel, Tim Erickson, Sam Katopodis, Zach Svendsen, Steve Squire and Kurt Nash.

“Life is short but sweet for Certain” -Dave Mathews Band

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com

