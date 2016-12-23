Making the Yuletide bright

The Watertown Leos helped with the holiday festivities on Saturday morning. (Submitted photo)

Watertown service clubs work together to spread holiday cheer

By Melissa Priebe

[email protected]

In December, Watertown residents and area service clubs went to work to deliver a bright yuletide season to their friends, families and neighbors.

On Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, the Watertown Lions Club partnered with the Watertown Cub Scouts to deliver poinsettias to senior citizens in the community. They stopped at nursing homes and residents’ homes to deliver the flowers.

Bringing three youth groups together for one cause, Santa Day was also a success during ‘A Watertown Christmas’ on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, held at the Watertown Community Center, offered kids a chance to shop for holiday gifts and visit with Santa.

“We had an incredible turnout,” said Angie Hartshorn. “We had pictures with Santa, cookies and drinks, face painting, music by local piano students, games, crafts and letters to Santa. It was so nice to see the three youth groups working side by side to put on such a wonderful event.”

The Watertown Willing Workers 4-H Club put on the Kids’ Holiday Shop event, and the Watertown Leos worked with the Watertown Lions Club to offer Santa Day, while the local Girl Scouts helped children create crafts in the kitchen. The events coincided with “A Watertown Christmas,” which offered festivities all day on Lewis Avenue, leading up to the tree lighting and the arrival of Santa Claus later that night.

“We had a lot of service organizations working together to make this holiday

weekend a success,” said Hartshorn.