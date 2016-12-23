NYA Council sets tax levy at 8 percent

A chart shows the City of NYA’s debt obligations compared to other cities in the area. (Submitted Illustration)

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

In their last meeting of the year, NYA City Council kept an eye on the future and took some significant steps for 2017 and beyond, approving the 2017 budget as well as a Willkommen Park bathrooms project and reviewed a five-year financial plan.

On Monday, Dec. 12, council members approved the 2017 budget with a 8 percent, or $159,276, property tax increase.

City Administrator Steve Helget gave a lengthy presentation on the budget, explaining the levy increase as well as the city’s financial situation with ongoing debt and a $86,775, or 4.6 percent, increase in the general fund budget of $1,964,015.

Helget said the levy will go to support the general fund, debt service fund and capital replacement as well as continually lessen the City of NYA’s reliance on local government aid (LGA).

“We’re trying to build up our general fund reserves to be less reliant on LGA,” said Helget, adding guidelines suggest cities should have 50 percent of their operating expenses at any given time. “In an effort to try to achieve that, we are not budgeting for all of the state aid that we are projected to receive. In fact we are budgeting for $45,000 less.”

Referring to 2016 budget amendments that were adopted later in the meeting on Monday, Helget said the 2017 budget is not final and the city could see savings like they did in 2016.

“We are certainly always trying to perform better than what we are budgeting,” said Helget. “We had a good year. It works out that way sometimes. This year was a good year.”

The increases coincided with the annual presentation of a five-year financial plan presented by Brad Falteysek of Abdo, Eick and Meyers, this year’s being the 2017-2021 plan.

Of particular note was Falteysek’s annual reminder of the debt service requirements for the city, which will not start lessening until 2025 and will not go off the books until 2027.

“One of the challenges when we are setting the levy and even our water and sewer rates is we have a fairly health debt obligation,” said Helget, sharing that debt makes up $798,232 or 41 percent of the general fund expenses. “Of all of our operations, a lot of our expenses are related to debt service. That makes it very challenging for the city to do capital projects. We’ve stepped back from capital projects from the last few years mainly because we didn’t want to take on any more debt.”

Helget added that council and staff continually “wrestle” with the debt.

“Ultimately we are going to have to address future projects,” said Helget, adding the last project was the 2013 mill and overlay project in the north side of town. “We haven’t done a major capital project since.”

Looking ahead, key the 2020 state mill and overlay project for Highway 212 and the city’s project, potentially an underpass or intersections improvements, coinciding with that.

“We have not determined priorities or timeframes with those projects,” he said. “We need to start looking ahead, capital projects is something we need to look at too,”

Factoring into the budget was the 2017 fee schedule adopted on Nov. 28 utility rate base charge from $15.20 to $16 for residential and $26.39 to $28 for commercial among other minor increases. This will generate a $20,000 increase but the water fund is still projected to lose $72,000.

“In our water fund we are budgeting for a loss next year,” said Helget, adding that this did include the benefit from 16 building permits this year. “We had a lot of development. We had a lot of new houses built this year. Those were the biggest things we did well, just the growth in the community. Those will be dividends in the future… it was a good year, we won’t go backwards, but right now next year is an unknown.”

Other key items in the budget is certainly the equipment replacement schedule that includes the May purchase of a mini fire pumper truck that will paid off in 2017 as well as upcoming purchase of a lawn tractor, which costs $80,000 brand new, for the Public Works department in 2017.

Outgoing Mayor Tina Diedrick and council members were in agreement on the budget, and the financial plan, after holding several meetings during the year.

“With our budget we’re being real conservative and that’s driven by the amount of debt we have,” said Diedrick. “We want to make sure we’re making conservative decisions so wisely we’re not putting ourselves in a more difficult position. We project conservatively and allow growth to happen. That’s one of the goals, keep things in check but knowing we have debt to pay.”

In the other major item of the night, council members adopted a plan for the Willkommen Park restrooms project that is expected to cost less than $100,000.

This version of the project includes a 24 by 26 square foot cement block building include five stalls in the women’s bathroom, two stalls and three urinals in the men’s, two sinks and two hand driers in each restroom, as well as a mechanical. The bathroom project will be located at the original site of the restrooms and council will bid the project in 2017 with construction beginning in the spring.

As reported at the time, NYA council members rejected a $165,700 bid for the initial restroom project back on June 27.

Council member Craig Heher and other council members made a special note to highlight the efforts of the Parks and Recreation Commission as well as several community members not limited to Tom Sudheimer, Bill Grundhal and Lenny Hilgers for sharing their expertise and their assistance in redeveloping the project and examining various ways to save money and eliminate costs.

In other news, council members revisited the conditions of outdoor storage for properties owned by Curfman Trucking owner Steve Curfman at 312 First Street Northeast and 124 Railroad Street.

Council members agreed to allow the storage pods on the 124 Railroad Street and agreed to a visual description of three separate areas for outdoor storage totaling 5,685 square feet on the 312 First Street Northeast property.

Council member Dick Stolz disagreed with the ruling on the First Street property, saying the area could be limited to one area, but the motion passed 4-1.

“This site has been a problem for a long time,” said Stolz, adding there have been several improvements to homes along First Street. “We just have to get rid of stuff that is distracting to the neighborhood. I think we should delineate it and put his stuff in there.”

Council members also adopted several amendments to the 2016 budget, canceled the Dec. 26 meeting, adopted a 2017 salary chart and updated job descriptions, and heard an informative presentation from Falteysek on the 2017-2021 five-year financial plan.

Outgoing NYA Mayor Tina Diedrick, who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Jim Ische for the District 5 Carver County Commissioner position, also expressed her thanks to council, staff and the community as well as her family for their support.

“It’s been an honor to represent you as your mayor,” she said. “It was all in. I was really dedicated to this position and committed to getting the meetings and doing what I could do.”

Diedrick highlighted the development of city’s financial plans, goal-setting measures and increasing awareness and feedback have set them up well to make well-informed decisions for the future. Serving as mayor also allowed her opportunities to connect with fellow politicians to advocate for 2014 flood recovery and Highway 212 improvements as she and members of the council and city staff worked to benefit NYA.

“We’re challenged to bring our community together and our staff together and I think we’ve done a really good job of it for the last six years,” she said. “I’m happy to be a part of it and I thank you all.”

The NYA City Council will next meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

