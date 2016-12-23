Valeria L. Barlau, age 85, of Waconia, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Auburn West Care Center in Waconia.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2016 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 101 SE 2nd Ave., Norwood Young America with Rev. Eric Hutchison as officiant. Visitation held Monday one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.

Valeria LaJune Barlau was born June 2, 1931 in Benton Township of Carver County the daughter of George and Adelhaid (Zellmann) Barlau. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church on June 14, 1931 by Rev. M.F. Abraham. Her sponsors were Clara Boehmke, Marie Zellmann and Carl Zellmann. Valeria confirmed her faith in the Lord on March 25, 1945 at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Rev. W.P. Kramer as officiant. Valeria’s confirmation verse was Psalm 27:1 “The LORD is my light and my salvation-whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life-of whom shall I be afraid?”

Valeria attended the Central High School and was the Valedictorian of her graduating Class of 1949. After graduating in 1953 from Gustavus College in St. Peter, Valeria began teaching Home Economics in Gibbon. In 1957 she took a teaching position in Eveleth and in 1959 moved to Robbinsdale where she taught at the Carl Sandberg and Hosterman Junior High Schools in the Robbinsdale School District until her retirement in 1987.

Valeria was a lifelong member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church. She volunteered whenever needed and was active in Bible Studies, Prime Time, and as a visitor to shut-in members. Valeria was an active member of the Carver County Historical Society and a volunteer for the Carver County Fair.

Valeria was a sports fan, a season ticket holder who loved to attend Vikings and Gopher games. She looked forward to Minnesota High School Tournament time. She had a love for the arts, attending productions whenever possible, especially at the Guthrie Theatre and Orchestra Hall. Valeria also enjoyed visiting the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and participating in her book club. Valeria always looked forward to the meetings with the Robbinsdale Teachers Association and the Twin Cities Home Economics Club.

Valeria had a great interest for other parts of the world and traveled as much as she could. Her trips took her to Europe, Mexico, Japan, Canada, Galapagos Islands and all over the United States. She had attended the Rose Bowl Parade, the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City and was twice to the Baseball Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown. Valeria stayed on the move driving regularly into the Twin Cities until becoming ill this past year.

A teacher all her life, Valeria was always willing to provide guidance and help whenever needed.

Valeria is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brother-in-law Earl Gnan, godson Van Christopherson.

Valeria is survived by her loving sister Marlaine Gnan of Norwood Young America; other relatives and many dear friends.

Serving as casket bearers Mark Harms, Eugene Kamann, Bruce Maschke, Dallas Schneider, Roland Latzig and Richard Kroells.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.