Hamburg council sets levy increase at 5 percent

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Keeping in mind several necessary projects, Hamburg council members approved their 2017 budget and property tax levy on Dec. 13.

The levy was set at $463,197, incorporating a 5 percent increase, according to City Clerk Jeremy Gruenhagen.

Among the largest items were two roof repair projects in 2017, one for the Community Center and one for the Community Hall, as well as floor work and painting of the other side of the hall are the major items impacting the budget.

“The five percent increase was just necessary repairs,” said Gruenhagen, sharing that council members held several budget meetings in order to keep costs low. “Sometimes it’s tough because you want to minimize the tax impact to people but there’s some years where you have things come up. You have to fix your roofs… you don’t want a $30,000 problem turn into a $100,000 problem. Those are just things that have to be done.”

Other relatively small expenses in the budget include 3.48 percent rise in health insurance costs and 1 percent raise in salaries for both Gruenhagen and Greg Schultz of Public Works, and necessary fire equipment purchases for future radio and air-pack replacement.

One factor that helped keep the property tax increase relatively low was the completion of the 2015 street project in 2016 and the council members transferred in $21,663 from a capital improvement fund to help offset costs. About $260,000 remains in that fund for several different project accounts, that is replenished with a contribution of $14,000 annually.

In related news, council members also adopted several fee increases for 2017, including an increase of $100 to $700 for residents and $750 for non-residents for rental fees to the community hall, a new $2 charge for notarizations and increase from 90 cents to $1 to cost of pop per pound used at the community hall.

More importantly was an increase in water rates of 2.85 percent for both the base charge, rising to $21.52, and usage charge, rising to $10.10 for every 1,000 gallons. Those increases will help make the water fund self efficient.

“We know our rates our high but we know we have to,” said Gruenhagen. “We’re trying to slowly get away where the water fund isn’t dependent upon the transfer from the general fund.”

The water tower, which could cost up to $1 million, remains a key factor on the horizon, but Gruenhagen said the debt for the $1.2 million wells project could start to come off in five years opening up some funds.

“We hope to get the water tower to last five years,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t have a major impact on the water rates.”

In other news, council members and City Engineer Justin Black reviewed a rough draft of concepts for the industrial park west of Hamburg City Hall that will include two 1- to 1.5-acre parcels for Timberline Wood Products as well as space for other businesses.

“If we start there we can look at future industrial park layouts,” said Gruenhagen, expecting the final draft will be approved in January or February. “We’re in review stage of the rough draft process right now.”

Black also discussed options for applying for grants or low interest loans for the replacement of the city’s water tower and started a discussion on the next phase of the inflow and infiltration program that will begin with inspecting individual sanitary sewer service lines citywide.

Council members also approved an extended service agreement with Daktronics for the city sign in the park, formally expressed their support for Carver County for a MNDOT application for federal funds through a FASTLANE grant program for Highway 212 improvements, set city holiday hours, OK’d a joint resolution for orderly annexation for a property owned by Richard and Sheila Malz and approved new Hamburg firefighter Matt Jaus.

Catching up on meetings held on Nov. 15 and 22, council members canvassed the election results in elections won by Chris Lund with 239 votes and Jason Buckentin with 180 and Tim Tracy with 122, accepted a $1,500 donation to the Hamburg Hunting and Fishing Club, OK’d a snowplow contract with Muellers and Sons and heard about an ice rink set up on the basketball court at 614 Park Avenue.

“That is open and available to the public,” said Gruenhagen. “This is the first year so we’re going to see how it goes.”

They also heard about an upcoming energy disaster preparedness exercise incorporating the National Incident Management System that will be on Feb. 28 and involve both the Hamburg City Council and the Hamburg Fire Department.

The Hamburg City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at which time they are expected to swear in new mayor Chris Lund and council members Jason Buckentin and Tim Tracy and begin the appointment process.

Gruenhagen said the position will likely be offered first to Scott Feltmann, who finished in third with 71 votes, while outgoing Mayor Richard Malz was in fourth with 63 votes.

Gruenhagen thanked Malz for his years of service to the city and expects that Tracy and Buckentin will adjust well.

“It might be a little bit of a learning curve as we start the year but we have some people on council who know what’s going on,” he said. “It will be different.”

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.