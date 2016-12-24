Heroin: A growing epidemic

Editor’s Note: Due to the sensitive nature of the following story and the stigma around drug abuse, the West Metro family involved has asked the newspaper not to use their real names.

By Nicole Brodzik

Carrie said she almost didn’t go. She had a long to-do list. Thanksgiving was just weeks away and family was coming to celebrate.

But she said a nagging voice in the back of her head convinced her to go to the naloxone training class she’d heard about on the news just a few weeks before.

Her son, John, had been abusing drugs on and off and the ability to have naloxone, sometimes known by the brand name NARCAN, in case of an opioid overdose seemed like a good idea.

On Nov. 3, Carrie went to a 90-minute class hosted by the Steve Rummler Hope Foundation. The class teaches anyone who wants to learn about naloxone, a medication that blocks the effects of heroin, and provides a kit to participants with two doses of the drug. With 33,000 people dying each year from an opioid overdose in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Steve Rummler Hope Foundation’s goal is to bring that number down through education and distribution of the life-saving drug.

“The naloxone bonds with same receptors opiates do, and it does so more strongly,” said Lexi Reed Holtum, executive director for the Steve Rummler Hope Foundation. “It pushes those opiates off the receptors and signals the body to inhale again.”

Carrie said she put the naloxone kit in her purse, told only her husband she had it, and went home.

Fast forward to Thanksgiving— Carrie’s daughter, Jane, had just finished eating dinner with her family and told her parents she wanted to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

Instead, she left the house and headed to a casino to meet friends.

That night, Jane tried heroin for the first time. The second time was hours later, when she used again to try and stave off the negative effects of coming off her first high.

The next morning around 8:30 a.m., Jane’s brother, John, went to find her in her room.

“There’s something wrong with (Jane!)” John yelled. “There’s something wrong with (Jane)!”

Their mother came running.

“She looked dead,” Carrie said. “She was the color they paint zombies in movies. Her hands were blue. Her lips were dark blue and her eyes were rolled in the back of her head.”

Jane had overdosed sometime during the night. The family didn’t know how long she had been in that state.

“I felt for a pulse, but I couldn’t really feel one,” Rick said. “It was so faint it easily could have just been me feeling the pulse in my own finger.”

They pulled Jane onto the floor and began chest compressions and CPR, which was difficult because her jaw was locked shut. Rick proceeded to push air through Jane’s nose.

Carrie remembered the instructions from the naloxone training class she was at just three weeks before. Step one: Call 911.

“My fingers wouldn’t work,” she said. “It took me a few times to dial it right. I was screaming. It was a bad scene.”

The 911 dispatcher tried calming Carrie, relaying instructions on how often to perform the compressions.

Carrie ran to her bedroom to get the naloxone kit from her purse. She injected Jane with one dose and got no reaction. She waited a minute or so before giving a her daughter the second vial.

“Her jaw unclenched after that second one,” Rick said. “She still wasn’t breathing, but it was enough to let me give her better mouth-to-mouth.”

It took about seven more minutes before first responders could get there.

Minnetrista police were the first on the scene. An officer instructed John and Rick to continue the compressions and mouth-to-mouth.

The South Lake police and the Mound Fire Department were there quickly after and took over with CPR.

“I thought she was gone,” Carrie said. “It had been so long. I kept yelling, ‘Please save her.’”

Rick and Carrie said they aren’t sure how long it took, but eventually someone said, “We have a pulse.”

Jane started to move and started crying when she gained consciousness, confused by what was going on.

“It was a miracle,” Carrie said. “We know she got more naloxone. We think she probably got two more doses. Those first responders saved her life.”

The couple guessed it took at least 20 minutes from the time John found his sister for her to regain consciousness. EMTs arrived and put Jane in the back of an ambulance and took her to Ridgeview Medical Center, where doctor’s were surprised to see there was no major brain damage from lack of oxygen. Jane had been very lucky, the doctor told Carrie and Rick.

“She was basically dead,” Rick said. “It was the worst day of my life. If the responders hadn’t gotten to her in time, it would have been worse. People take the first responders for granted. You don’t think about when they’re driving a million miles an hour to save your kid’s life.”

The extra naloxone was the difference for Jane. While the first responders’ final doses were the ones that brought her back, the two her mother administered were likely the reason Jane is alive today.

“We’ve had to administer NARCAN a number of times,” Carver County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jason Kamerud said. “We’ve saved a few lives, but we haven’t been able to save everyone. I didn’t realize people could get NARCAN on their own.”

It was a common sentiment among first responders and medical personnel.

“Everyone was surprised,” Carrie said. “‘You gave her NARCAN?’ The doctors were shocked. They said if she hadn’t gotten those first two doses, she would have been gone.”

Jane is doing well today. She’s working through in-patient therapy and talks to her parents every day. John is in out-patient therapy after seeing his sister so close to death.

The family said they are still in shock.

“We used to call her our little nun,” Carrie said. “She was an all-conference athlete when she was in high school a couple years ago. She did well in school. She’s an attractive young woman. She’s not the kind of person you think of when you think of a drug user.”

Heroin is a drug that doesn’t discriminate, according to Kamerud.

“The average age of a user is much younger than the last time heroin was popular in the 70’s and 80’s,” he said. “It’s pretty frightening. Users are all over the map in terms of socio-economic status, too.”

According to the CDC, Minnesota saw 581 opioid-related deaths in 2015, up 10.4 percent from 2014. Those include death by heroin, fentanyl, morphine and other prescription opioids. Fentanyl made headlines earlier this year as a prime factor in late pop icon Prince’s death. The number of deaths caused strictly by heroin has increased by 16 percent. Across the country, the number of heroin-related deaths went up 20 percent in 2015.

Heroin now claims more American lives than gun homicides.

South Lake Police Sgt. Mark Geyer said his department has made a number of saves using naloxone, but they haven’t been able to save every victim. He said that doing chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth while waiting for first responders, like Rick and John did in Jane’s case in November, can be enough to sustain a life.

“Medically speaking, it’s very simple,” Geyer said. “As long as it’s done properly, if you can breathe for them until the naloxone gets there that should be enough to sustain a life. That’s what we did before we got the naloxone until the EMT’s got there.”

Reed Holtum and the family of Steve Rummler created their foundation so people can do more than the bare minimum for overdose victims, and were instrumental in creating legislation that could help anyone from dying by way of an opioid overdose.

Steve’s Law was passed in 2014, allowing limited immunity to anyone who stays with an individual who has overdosed on heroin, or any other opiate, and calls 911 in order to save that individual’s life. That means if an individual calls to report an overdose, and they stay with the victim, both the victim and caller are immune from prosecution for the drugs and paraphernalia found on site. The law does not, however, grant immunity for more than those two people.

Within that same law is a provision allowing the Steve Rummler Hope Foundation to distribute naloxone during their training sessions, per their medical director.

“There’s a less than one percent chance that you could be allergic to it, but otherwise it’s an incredibly safe drug for people to handle,” Reed Holtum said. “Our medical director uses her license and her insurance to help the entire state. Any first responder agency or rehab center that doesn’t have a medical director can be housed under our standing order.”

And people who ask don’t need to necessarily know a user either.

“You can say, ‘I take public transportation and every day I see someone shooting up on the bus and I’m worried they’ll overdose,’” Reed Holtum said. “So you can save the life of a stranger as well.”

Whether it’s to save a total stranger or a loved one, Carrie said she hopes more people will turn to the Steve Rummler Hope Foundation to help prevent other families from going through what her family did.

“People have this image of a heroin user in their mind, but it can be anybody,” she said. “Our daughter wasn’t an addict. It just takes using one time and that can be it.

“If we can save a life– if sharing our story can save a life– it’s all worth it.”