County parks going to the dogs in January

Siberian huskies and outdoor adventure rule the day at Siberian Shindig, a fantastic new winter event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park. If you listen closely, you can hear the dog sled swishing across the snow already!

In addition to taking a dog sled ride, you can try out many other winter activities including cross country skiing, kick sledding, snowshoeing, and ice fishing. Paired with wintery refreshments, this event is sure to delight everyone in the family.



The Carver County Parks Department is proud to premier the Siberian Shindig in partnership with the Carver County Historical Society and Silent Run Adventures, LLC. Hosted at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park in Chanhassen, the opportunities to enjoy the frosty lakes and trails abound. A heated space will be available for registrations, warming, and refreshments while the adventures and toasty campfire take place outdoors.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., however, doors will open and dog sled registration will begin at 9:45 a.m. Dog sled riders must register for scheduled ride times. Please note that dog sled rides are limited; for the best chance to ride, plan to arrive at the beginning of the event to sign-up for a time.

Event fees are $10/person or $35/family of four and include dogsled rides (limited number available), snowshoe, kick sled, ice fishing and cross country ski experiences.

Can’t make it to this one? Check out the Candlelit Ski and Dog Sled events at Baylor Regional Park on Jan. 21 and Feb. 11 from 6-9 p.m.

For more information about our programs and events please contact the Parks Office at 952-466-5250 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email [email protected]. You can also check out our webpage for other winter events and winter trail conditions www.co.carver.mn.us/parks or find us on Facebook.