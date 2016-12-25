Couple recognized for conservation

By Staff Reports Dick and Pauline Molnau were recognized at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. (Submitted photo)

A Waconia couple’s conservation efforts were recognized at a state convention earlier this month in Bloomington.

Dick and Pauline Molnau of Waconia were honored as outstanding conservationists at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts, held December 4 to 6, in Bloomington. They were selected by the Carver County Soil & Water Conservation District for the award.

According to Mike Wanous, Carver County SWCD manager, the Molnau’s were recognized for a variety of reasons.

“Dick has been working with the Carver SWCD since he purchased his property in the 70’s,” Wanous said. “He’s installed grassed waterways, gully stabilization projects, and established and maintains permanent vegetative cover along cropland-ravine interface areas to reduce runoff and erosion from his agriculture land.”

Wanous also noted that the Molnaus also led the way in no-till practices in Minnesota.

“Dick was one of the very few no-till farmers back in the 1990’s; and most recently, he was a vital partner in the 2012 Reitz Lake Restoration Project, which was funded by a Clean Water Legacy Grant,” Wanous said.

The Molnau’s installed an iron enhanced filtration basin on their property to treat residential and agricultural runoff before entering the lake.

Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices, and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. The award program is conducted with support from The Farmer magazine.

“We’re really proud of Molnau’s and what they have done for conservation in Carver County,” said Wanous. “Dick and Pauline provide a wonderful example for conservationists by going through great lengths over many years to implement a variety of conservation practices on their land.”