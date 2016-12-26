4-H’ers honor past leader with plaque

The Benton Hilltoppers recently dedicated a plaque in honor of longtime leader Delphine Rolf that was later placed at the Carver County fairgrounds. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Delphine Rolf was a 4-H adult project leader and certainly a friend and mentor to all who were involved in 4-H.

In recognition of her years of service to 4-H, the Benton Hilltoppers 4-H Club recently acquired a plaque and installed in the flower garden at the Carver County that is dedicated to her daughter Kathy.

Angie Tober of the Benton Hilltoppers said that it was a group idea to honor Delphine, who passed away at the age of 77 on Nov. 6, 2015, after an eight-year battle with an uncurable cancer.

“When she passed away, the flower garden for Kathy, so we wanted to put hers in their too,” said Tober, adding the plaque was purchased from the Hilltoppers funds at discount from John Trucke Monuments.

Born in Young America Township on Dec. 15, 1937, to Marvin and Minnie (Hoernemann) Wolter, Delphine’s involvement in 4-H started early as a child according to husband Wally, 82.

“She was always was in 4-H when she was on the farm with her folks,” said Wally. “She showed cattle at the fair when she was a kid.”

While Wally wasn’t in 4-H, he soon got involved as an adult after meeting Delphine while roller skating in Young America and marrying her on May 25, 1957.

In addition to Kathy, who was killed in a car accident at the age of 23, Wally and Delphine had six other children, Cindy, Steven, Kevin, Russell, David and Douglas, all who were all involved in 4-H.

“Our kids were always in 4-H,” said Wally, adding the kids enjoyed showing rabbits that the family had stored in a shed.

Wally said 4-H was certainly a big part of Delphine’s life.

“She had done a lot of work there,” he said. “She was always involved with it.”

Certainly an avid gardener, Delphine was also charter member of the Carver County Horticultures Society Garden Club and also a charter member of the Minnesota 4-H Adult Volunteer Association and was a 4-H Adult Project Leader and a member of the Agricultural Society at the Carver County Fairground for many years.

Wally thanked the Benton Hilltoppers for the plaque which was added to the garden at the Carver County fairgrounds in Waconia. As a 35-year member of the fair board, Wally added he gets to see the garden and monument for his daughter, and now his wife, by the 4-H building quite often.

“I thought that was pretty nice of them,” he said. “It’s pretty nice and it was really appreciated.”

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.