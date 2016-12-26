County board prepares legislative priorities

On the list of legislative priorities for 2017 is funding for the development of Lake Waconia Regional Park, including Coney Island.

Carver County plans to take 11 issues to Minnesota Legislature

By Melissa Priebe

Carver County proposed a set of priorities for the 2017 legislative session, aiming to address issues like transportation, park funding and election technology, as well as underfunded areas such as mental health care.

County Administrator David Hemze made a presentation to the Carver County Board during the regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, summarizing the legislative priorities for 2017. He outlined 11 issues that made the list, ranging from parks and trails to specific issues with governance by the Metropolitan Council.

“It’s really a team effort to pull these together,” said Hemze. He thanked Commissioners Randy Maluchnik and Tom Workman, who serve on the legislative committee, and said there would be further discussion of the issues at the Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The issues that were named as legislative priorities for 2017 include:

• Issue 1: Transportation and Revenue

• Issue 2: Funding the wetland road replacement program

• Issue 3: Changes to eminent domain

• Issue 4: Bonding for regional parks

• Issue 5: Bonding for Lake Waconia Regional Park Development

• Issue 6: Changes in the authority to reprioritize regional parks and funding for parks and trails

• Issue 7: Maintaining operations and maintenance funding for regional parks

• Issue 8: Changes to the distribution of parks and trails Legacy funding

• Issue 9: Support for election technology upgrades at the state level

• Issue 10: Increases in funding and more transparency in mental health care

• Issue 11: Reforming the governance of the Metropolitan Council using six guidelines that give more authority to cities or counties

During the Carver County Board meeting, Hemze went down the list, giving context for each of the requests.

“Transportation obviously rises to the top of your agenda,” said Hemze. He said the goal of this issue is to pass a transportation funding bill with provisions outlined by county staff.

“That has a number of elements to it, including a request for turn back dollars — one time funding — to help us fund a number of projects,” said Hemze. “Turn back dollars are requested for state roads that would turn back over. One good example is Highway 101, trunk highway 101, from CSAH 61 to Pioneer Trail. That’s one example where we need some help and the state can provide that.”

He said the additional transportation funding would also go toward bridges and other transportation-related projects.

“That’s obviously one of many critical projects we have in Carver County,” he said.

The second issue related to road replacement where wetlands are present, to mitigate any problems that arise with the adjacent wetlands.

“This is a relatively new problem that has surfaced,” said Hemze. “We’re requesting that the Legislature immediately funds the local road wetland replacement program. Right now there isn’t sufficient funding, and there’s an account to fund these projects where we have road projects.”

On eminent domain, which Carver County has used to acquire land this year, county staff recommended both changes to the timeline on the Last Written Offer and changes to the way annual interest on an award is calculated.

“We’ve dealt with this issue through a number of our projects. We’re asking for, number one, for a relatively modest change,” said Hemze. “In particular, the timeline on the Last Written Offer we feel is not only a benefit to the county, but also to the prop owner that’s impacted. We’re also asking that the interest is based on a fair standard, the secondary market yield of one year U.S. treasury bills.”

Five issues on the list related to parks and trails, whether they were requests for funding or proposed changes to the way park decisions are made.

Among those was a CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) for regional parks.

“We’re asking for $18.33 million in bonding,” said Hemze. “That would provide Carver County roughly $500,000 in assistance for our regional parks, which of course, the Metropolitan Council provides that funding and we operate and sustain those parks.”

The fifth legislative priority called for state bonding to fund new development at Lake Waconia Regional Park Development.

“This is a new requirement that relates, in part, to Coney Island but also to the overall Master Plan of Lake Waconia Regional Park,” said Hemze. “We’re asking that the state provide bonds to assist with that regional park in a 60/40 ratio.”

Carver County plans to ask for $6 million in state bonds to fund the development, $4 million of which would be matched with Carver County bonds.

“We would ultimately need to determine how to backfill that $4 million, and we’d be requesting reimbursement at least for the majority of those dollars over a longer period of time.”

The sixth issue on the list would involve a change to the way parks and trails are reprioritized.

“This one relates to the decision-making process,” said Hemze. “When we have a list of items that we’re requesting are funded, and it, literally, if we want to change that list requires legislative action, which we feel that’s a bit top heavy. So we’re asking instead that the Metropolitan Council is delegated that authority.”

Another legislative issue addressed funding for maintenance and operations at regional parks.

“This is a slight increase from our previous position,” said Hemze. “We’re supporting the Metropolitan Council’s request of $20 million in operations and maintenance funding.”

In addition, Carver County would like to see more funding from the Legacy Amendment spent in counties surrounding the Twin Cities metro area.

The eighth issue on the list addressed the way the funds generated from the Legacy Amendment are divvied up.

“We are requesting the legacy funding is no less than 40 percent of the metropolitan regional parks and trails,” said Hemze. “There’s a pretty significant struggle between greater Minnesota and metropolitan counties with a number of issues, and this is one of them. Where the legacy funding we feel is at risk, and we don’t want to be treated unfairly here in the metropolitan area.”

The issue of supporting technology upgrades for elections was also new this year. Carver County would like to encourage the State of Minnesota to create a dedicated election equipment fund so that counties and cities can continue to make election technology upgrades.

“We haven’t had this one on our list before,” said Hemze. “It’s potentially a very expensive item to take care of, to the tune of $1 million is what it would cost to replace our election equipment. Way back in the early 2000s —2002 — the federal government came in and assisted counties across the nation with election equipment, so that equivalent is nearing the end of its expected life.”

Hemze said the county can’t be sure where the funds for updated election equipment will come from.

“While we would like the federal government to help again, we feel that that’s probably not likely,” he said. “So instead we’re asking the state to assist, and they haven’t indicated that they would support this. So we’re putting this on our platform as a high priority request.”

The issue of mental health care was another legislative priority for Carver County. The county would like to see increased funding for mental health care services, as well as transparency from institutions and the state government as to how that money is being spent.

“Mental health care is another new issue on our legislative list, but it’s certainly not new in terms of what’s going on with some of our societal concerns,” said Hemze. “It seems like every day you pick up the paper and there’s a new article about concerns in the mental health arena. Counties, of course, are at the grass level in taking care of these issues and we feel the state isn’t provided adequate funding for that very critical core service that is needed.”

Hemze said they need more support to keep up with mental health care needs, especially since some of the costs for mental health care patients fall to the county.

“We’re asking for additional transparency and clarity in terms of some of those decisions that are being made at the state level

The last legislative priority would seek reform for the way the Metropolitan Council governs cities and counties. Carver County would ask fore reforms to the Met Council using six guidelines:

1. Appointed elected officials

2. Cities control their own appointments

3. Counties control their own appointments

4. Staggered terms

5. Representation from every metropolitan county government

6. Voting based on population

The guidelines were put together by a group of suburban counties who are working together to improve the system.

We’re trying to wrap up the draft legislation that we would present to this coming legislative session.

Commissioner James Ische said the Carver County Board has been in discussion about the legislative priorities. The commissioners voted to approve the measure that was put forward. From there, Carver County staff were set to present the issues to the public at the Legislative Breakfast in Chaska on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

