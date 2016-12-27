Community & People • Education Central students recognized for showing responsibility Published December 27, 2016 at 9:00 am By Adam Gruenewald Throughout the month of November, students at Central Elementary learned what it means to be responsible not only at school but also at home. The students pictured above were nominated by their classroom teachers for continuously being responsible. Pictured are, front row: Wyatt Kolstad, Lauren Malnau, Addison Bratz, Avery Arndt, Ashlyn Evenski, Emily Moberg, Layla Honl and Hunter Kroells. Second Row: Ryan Neubarth, Parker Honl, Savanah Dettmann, Kate Strickfaden, Kava Colley-Davis, Faith Newman, Ty Lehrke, Hailey Stender, Mariele Ziemer, Adalyn Oelfke, Kendel Bunn, Nicole Linton, Libby Hoen and Tessa McCracken. Third row: Aiden Barthel, Gabriel Michels, Cloe Bladow, Haley Neubarth, Emma Flannery, Aleese Rolf, Kiera Eischens, Sam Woizeschke, Lexi Johnson, Vanessa Schmidt, Emma Krohn, April Henkel, Payton Schneider and Cody Bohlman. Back row: Aiden Wachholz, Trey Gratz, Zachary Wickenhauser, Nick Weege, Madelyn Chvala, Ethan Marttinen, Grace Manthei, Jake Meuffels, Isabella Miller, Jolee Bunn, Abby Venske, Emily Stieve and Tenley Read. Not pictured: Emily Schmidt and Joey Kostecka. (Submitted photo)