County recognizes ‘Farm Family of the Year’

Daniel Stuewe, flanked by his parents Susan and Paul Stuewe, holds the Carver County Farm Family of the Year Award presented by County Commissioners Jim Ische, Randy Maluchnik, Gayle Degler, Tim Lynch, and Tom Workman, and Carver County Extension Committee Chair Suzanne Honebrink. (Submitted photo)

The Carver County Board of Commissioners have recognized the Paul and Susan Stuewe family as the county’s Farm Family of the Year.

The Carver County Extension Committee selected the Stuewe family for the honor as part of the Farm Family Recognition Program that recognizes farm families throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities.

The Stuewe farm, located near Cologne, now has the fourth generation of family members living and working on the farm. Paul started farming with his father in 1981 and took over the operation in 1994. The Stuewe’s son, Daniel, is now helping to run the family’s farm. He and his sister, Clare, were both active in FFA and many other school and community activities.

The Stuewes milk 90 cows in a swing-eight parallel-pit parlor built in 2002. The family raises all of their heifer calves from start to finish. They plant about 250 acres of corn and alfalfa for feed. The entire

family helps out each day on the farm.

Paul recently completed two terms on the Midwest Dairy Association’s Board of Directors representing Carver and McLeod counties. He serves as secretary-treasurer for the Mid-County Co-op Board and for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association and is a board member of the Carver County American Dairy Association.

Sue is finishing her second term as secretary for the Carver County American Dairy Association (ADA) Board and has enjoyed volunteering at many school events and town festivals.

Daniel graduated from Ridgewater College in Willmar with a degree in farm operation and an emphasis on dairy management. He takes care of the nutrition needs of the herd. Clare is a recent graduate of Central High School and is studying nursing at South Dakota State University.