Harlan L. Blankenship, age 92 of Waconia, formerly of Delano, Chanhassen and Excelsior, passed away December 19, 2016.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Harlan is survived by wife Alice of 68 years; five children; eight grandsons; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and two brothers.

Pursuing his life-long love of flying, Harlan enlisted and served four years in the Army Air Corp during World War II in New Guinea and the Philippines. He was a radio operator directing aircraft back to base, bringing in the wounded. His flight training allowed him to continue working in aviation all his life. Many of those years were at Flying Cloud Airport, until he started his own flight training business.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Delano Evangelical Free Church, 730 Elm Ave. E. Delano, MN. Gathering for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the services. Private family inurnment.

Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home, Delano.

Post navigation