Harold “Harry” H. Hartman, of Eagan, formerly of Park Rapids and Waconia, passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 96.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Inver Grove Heights. Father Al Bachman will preside. Harry’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren will act as urn bearers with Jacob Hartman carrying his grandpa’s urn. Harry will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Dorothy, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Full military honors will be provided by the Fort Snelling Honor Guard.

On January 27, 1920, Frank and Tina Hartmann celebrated the birth of their son, Harold Henry. Harry grew up in Waconia with his siblings, Gilbert, Leroy, Ethel, Jerome and Marge. Following his graduation from Waconia High School, Harry moved to Alaska where he worked in conjunction with the construction of the Alcan Highway.

While in Alaska, Harry was drafted into the Army, and he proudly served his country. Harry was a dedicated member of the Army Infantry in the South Pacific. Throughout his life, Harry felt a very special bond with his comrades. Harry was a charter and lifetime member of the Waconia VFW Post # 5462, and he later served as the Post Commander. Harry was a humble veteran, and loved spending time at local VFW’s visiting with fellow veterans.

Following his service, Harry began his career in carpentry and construction. He was self-employed, and a built many beautiful homes in Waconia, including a number of homes on Lake Waconia. He was also a long time employee of James Leck Construction doing commercial carpentry and he spent many years remodeling Abbot Hospital. After he had established himself in the construction field, Harry was introduced to Dorothy Olson through mutual friends. Harry and Dorothy hit it off immediately, and their love quickly grew. They exchanged wedding vows at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia on September 8, 1951.

Harry and Dorothy settled in Richfield and were blessed with four wonderful children, Pat, Chuck, Doug and Sara. As a family, they enjoyed spending as much time as they could together at their cabin on Holt Lake in Garrison, MN. Harry built this cabin for his family so they could be near family and friends. They enjoyed swimming, fishing, skiing and just being outside. Harry provided a good life for his family.

As soon as the kids were grown, Harry and Dorothy retired to Park Rapids. Harry built a beautiful home on Lower Bottle Lake. They spent many years there and made many wonderful friends. In 2007, Harry and Dorothy moved back to Twin Cities because of their age and health.

Harry was a kind man who lived life his own way. He was known to all as a hard-worker and good provider. Harry loved the Lord, his family and friends. The morning of December 24, 2016, Harry went home to the Lord and was reunited in Heaven with Dorothy just in time for Christmas.

He will be remembered always by his children, Pat (Jerry) Burke, Doug (Lynn) Hartman, Sara (Rick) Griep; grandchildren, Brian (Amy) Glidden, Eric (Naomi) Glidden, Jacob Hartman, Darcy Hartman, Emily Griep, Allison Griep, Amanda Griep; great-grandchildren, Mikaela, Eliana and Josiah; brother, Jerome (Mary) Hartmann; sister, Marge Stenglein; other relatives and wonderful friends.

Harry was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Dorothy Hartman; son, Charles (Linda) Hartman; parents, Frank and Tina Hartmann; siblings, Gilbert (Eva) Hartmann, Leroy (Ethel) Hartmann, Ethel Hartmann, brother-in-law, Emmitt Stenglein.

Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation proudly serve the Hartman family

