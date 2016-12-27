Woman, children seriously injured in multi-car crash

By Staff Reports

At least five people were injured, three seriously, in a four-vehicle crash that closed Highway 5 west of Waconia, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Among those suffering serious injury were a 7-year-old and 4-year-old.

According to the state patrol, Dena Briath, 31, of Hamburg, was westbound on Highway 5 near Orchard Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when she rear-ended a vehicle driven by Isaac Sickmann, 16, of Hutchinson. That collision sent Sickmann’s vehicle into a vehicle driven by Lynette Rettig, 61, of Cologne.

Briath’s vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lane, where it was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by Taylor Doliber, 21, of Waconia.

Braith and her children, 7-year-old Nathaniel and 4-year-old Abigail, were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the incident report.

Also injured in the crash were Doliber and her passenger, Tanya Murphy, 44, of Westbrook. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to Ridgeview Medical Center, according to the state patrol.

The state patrol reports that the other five people involved in the crash – drivers and their passengers – had no apparent injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the state patrol.