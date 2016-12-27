Nicholas “Nick” Anthony Palaia, age 77, of Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice Home in Chaska, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, MN, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy officiating Father Gregory Abbott, organist Marilee Widmer, musical selections included “Amazing Grace,” “Prayer of St. Francis,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Silent Night”. Urn Bearers were Nick’s sons Christopher, Matthew, Steven

Nicholas “Nick” Anthony Palaia was born on August 16, 1939, in Minneapolis, MN. He was the son of Anthony and Marian (Johnson) Palaia. Nick graduated from DeLaSalle high school and then went on to attend the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN, receiving a degree in architecture. He served his country in the United States Air Force.

In June of 1966, Nick was united in marriage to Carol Thoreson at St. Peter’s Church in Richfield, MN. Nick and Carol made their home in Young America, MN, for 34 years. Their marriage was blessed with three sons, Christopher, Matthew and Steven. Nick and Carol shared over 50 years of marriage.

Nick owned and operated his architectural business, Palaia Architecture. He was a member at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, MN.

Nick enjoyed gardening, cooking and architecture. He loved the time spent with his family and friends.

Nick passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice Home in Chaska, MN, at the age of 77 years, 4 months and 6 days. Blessed be his memory.

Nicholas is survived by his wife, Carol Palaia of Young America, MN; sons, Christopher Palaia and his wife, Amy, of Chaska, MN, Matthew Palaia and his wife, Paula, of Young America, MN, Steven Palaia of Young America, MN; grandchildren, Julia Palaia and Emilia Palaia; brother, Frank Palaia of Independence, MO; step-mother, Laurie Palaia of Coon Rapdis, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Nicholas is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Marian Palaia; and brother, Tony Palaia.

Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online

Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.