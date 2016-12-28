Todd James Coyle, age 50, of Watertown, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly of heart related causes on Monday, December 26, 2016. He was born November 28, 1966 to Hugh and Amy (Schulenberg) Coyle in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Todd was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, godfather and friend to many. He graduated from Howard Lake/ Waverly High School in 1985. He was united in marriage to Lynn Marie Fortwengler on February 25, 1995 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, Minnesota. Todd was employed for over 20 years at UMC in Monticello, Minnesota.

Todd loved the outdoors. He cherished time spent hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. At church he was strongly committed to the Knights of Columbus and he helped start the council at ICC. He loved to spend time with his family and he held a special place in his heart for his dog Bella.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Amy Coyle; brother Dean Coyle; niece Michelle Coyle and nephew Mike Coyle.

He is survived by his wife Lynn, daughters Abby and Madeline; siblings Steve (Cheryl) Coyle, Deb (Ted) Hanson, Carmen Coyle and John Grove; sister-in-law Pam Coyle as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, Minnesota. Gathering of family and friends will be held at 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the church prior to Mass. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.