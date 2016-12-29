Central boys split games prior to holiday break

Zach Stockman, show earlier in the season, scored 10 points in Central’s 67-61 win over Southwest Christian last Tuesday. (File photo)

Central boys basketball split a pair of road games this past week, defeating Southwest Christian on Tuesday, 67-61, before falling to Tri-City United on Thursday, 62-52.

Southwest Christian

Against Southwest Christian last Tuesday, the Raiders jumped out to a 42-30 halftime lead before holding on for the 67-61 road win.

The Raiders had four players score in double figures, led by Cade Zellmann with 21, while Carter Clemensen had 16, Kellen Erpenbach had 14 and Zach Stockman added 10.

Also, Andrew Heuer scored four points and Logan Corlett had two.

Max Steensland paced the Stars with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

Tri-City United

Tri-City United came from behind to defeat Central in Montgomery on Thursday, 62-52.

The Raiders led 34-29, before getting outscored 33-18 after halftime.

Kellen Erpenbach paced the Raiders with 15 points, while Carter Clemensen had 13, Reilly O’Neil had 12, Zach Stockman scored eight and Cade Zellmann chipped in four points.

Next Up

The Raiders (4-1, 0-1) now have a break prior to their home holiday tournament on Dec. 29 and 30 with New Ulm, G-F-W and Mound Westonka. Central will open up against GFW at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 with the second game taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Central will start 2017 with a string of home games, against Legacy Christian Academy on Jan. 3, New Ulm Cathedral on Jan. 5 and Jordan on Jan. 10.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.