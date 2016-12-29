Central girls stay undefeated prior to break, holiday tourney

Kali Grimm, who finished with a game-high 21 points, pushes the ball upcourt during Central’s 65-46 win over Jordan. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

Central girls’ basketball headed into their holiday break with a convincing 65-46 win over Jordan at home on Tuesday to remain undefeated on the season.

The Raiders did find themselves down 14-11 in the early going, before they tightened up on the defensive end and went on a 22-1 run to close the first half.

In all, the Jaguars went about 12 minutes without making a shot from the field after Lydia Plechaty scored on a putback for the 3-point advantage with about 10:15 left in the half.

It was all Central from that point on as Anna Mackenthun started off the game-deciding run with a hoop inside, drawing contact. Samantha Miller later added three points from the line inbetween a bucket inside for Central, before Bren Fox scored inside and then made 1-of-2 from the line for a 21-14 lead with 5:31 remaining.

Kali Grimm, who finished with a game-high 21 points, then splashed home a triple, Miller added a putback and, after a free throw make by Jordan’s Brooke Sievers, Grimm then hit another 3-pointer, this one from the right wing, to make it 29-15 with about 1:20 to go.

“We just knew we had to keep moving the ball back and forth and try to find openings,” said Grimm. “We knew we couldn’t give up because they are a good team and they wanted to get at us.”

Miller, who scored seven of her 11 points in the first half, added a putback and Grimm put the finishing touches on the run with a jumper just prior to halftime to put Central up 33-15.

Head coach Gary Lembcke said offensively the Raiders got back to their offensive flow, finding the open shooter when Jordan doubled in the post.

“I think we started taking better shots and I think we started moving the ball on both sides of the court,” he said. “It seemed like at the beginning it was one or two passes and take the shot.”

With the game essentially decided, Bren Fox opened the scoring for Central before Paige Johnson finally made a shot for Jordan, hitting a 3-pointer with about 16 minutes to go.

The Raiders managed to extend the lead to as much as 26 at 59-33 on a jumper by Anna Mackenthun with about 5 minutes left, before Jordan reserves cut into the final deficit in the final minutes.

Grimm said the relatively comfortable win was nice after having picked up victories in two fairly close games the week prior.

“It was nice,” she said. “We just kept trying to push the ball and wanted to stay ahead.”

Grimm’s shot was fairly consistent throughout as she started the game with a layin and then hit a 3-pointer in the opening minutes, but the Jaguars built their lead, getting 3-pointers from Ashley Freund and Sidney Bendzick.

“I felt pretty confident but I knew I had to get my teammates into it and work together and then we’re going to win,” she said.

Apart from Grimm, the Raiders struggled a bit offensively in the opening minutes but drew plenty of fouls on the Jaguars, getting into the bonus early. In all, Central shot 14-of-27 from the free throw line, while Jordan hit six 3-pointers.

“We kind of switched defense and were aware we had to get out on them and locate them,” said Lembcke of the decisive stretch in the first half. “For a while in the second half, it seemed like we let their point guard penetrate and kick out.”

Lembcke noted that Jordan was missing one of their best players so the next matchup at Jordan on Feb. 3 should be more difficult, yet he was certainly pleased to get the win heading into the break.

“We have some great contributions,” said Lembcke. “People are getting the ball in the right spot to shoot.”

The break should provide rest time for the Raiders amidst some practices, before they regroup and resume their regular slate of games beginning with the holiday tournament.

“We’ll have to keep reminding ourselves we have a bullseye on our back, team’s are going to go out for us,” said Grimm. “We’ve got to keep our composure, play as a team and play our tempo.”

Jordan 15 31 – 46

Central 33 32 – 65

Jordan – Sidney Bendzick 1 0-0 3, Paige Johnson 3 5-8 14, Brooke Sievers 4 2-3 11, Brooke Simonson 0 0-0 0, Ashley Freund 2 0-0 5, Jenna Kes 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-1 2, Ansley Miller 2 0-0 4, Lydua Plechaty 2 0-0 4, Molly Kelvington 1 1-1 3, Dani Wolf 0 0-0 0, Amelia Ehrp 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 8-14 46,

Central – Shyann Wickenhauser 0 2-2 2, Kali Grimm 9 0-1 21, Abby Mackenthun 0 4-4 4, Samantha Miller 4 3-7 11, Bren Fox 5 2-6 12, Anna Mackenthun 3 0-1 6, Jayden Fritz 2 3-4 7, Emma Klaustermeier 1 0-0 2, Lily Schneider 0 0-2 0, Amanda Geis 0 0-0 0, Eleigh Fritz 0 0-0 0, Madison Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kacie Miller 0 0-0 0, Sadie Erickson 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24 14-27 65

Three-pointers – Jordan 6 (Johnson 3, Bendzick, Sievers, Freund), Central 3 (Grimm 3)

Next Up

After the holiday break, the Raiders (7-0, 3-0) will host a home holiday tournament on Dec. 29 and 30 with Belle Plaine, New Ulm and Minneapolis South. Central will open up against New Ulm at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 with the second game taking place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30.

They then will start 2017 with four straight road games, at Holy Family Catholic on Jan. 3, Belle Plaine on Jan. 6, GFW on Jan. 9, and rival Mayer Lutheran on Jan. 12.

