City – City of Waconia

Summary Budget Statement

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Waconia to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec 471.6965. This is a summary of the complete budget. The complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 201 Vine Street South, Waconia, MN 55387 or on the Citys website at www.waconia.org. The City Council approved this budget on December 12, 2016.

Governmental Funds

(General Fund, Other Special Revenue Funds, Debt Service Funds, Capital Project Funds)

Enterprise Funds

(Water Utility, Sanitary Sewer Utility, Storm Water Utility, Street Light Utility, Ice Arena)

Adopted 2017 Budget by Fund

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

December 29, 2016

